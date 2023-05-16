WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Today, May 16, a pop culture icon was born.

Being the baby of a cemented musical family dynasty, it was obvious that Janet Jackson was destined for greatness. However, in her five decades in entertainment, she not only stepped out of her famous brothers’ shadows, but she became a legend in her own right. And as she is currently on the road for her Together Again tour, it appears that the 57-year-old has no intention to slow down any time soon.

From “Control” and “Rhythm Nation” to “That’s The Way Love Goes” and “Got Til It’s Gone,” the list of hits is endless. However, the casual fan may not realize that her catalog goes deeper than that. So, allow us to “go deep” (see what we did there?) with some of our favorite underrated album cuts from the legend!

Check out the playlist below!

UNDERRATED GEMS: Celebrate Janet Jackson’s Birthday With These Album Cuts was originally published on foxync.com