REPORT: Tyrese Maxey Agrees to $204M extension with Sixers

Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers have agree to terms on a deal that would see Maxey in a Sixer uniform through the 2029-2030 season.

Maxey agreed to a five-year max contract worth a projected $204 million. This came shortly have the Sixers struck a deal to secure star free agent Paul George for five-years, giving him $212 Million.

According to CBS Sports, The 76ers took a unorthodox approach to Maxey’s contract. He was eligible for a rookie extension last offseason. However, Philadelphia in order to preserve as much cap space as possible for this offseason. If Maxey signed his rookie extension last offseason, his cap figure at the start of the offseason would have been whatever his salary would have turned out to be for next season.

Fortunately, the Sixers should be able to Utilize $13M that was ‘freed up’ from Maxey’s deal, to maximize every penny on outside players this offseason.

While Maxey was noted as a secondary contributor as a rookie after Philadelphia selected him with a first-round pick in 2020, he took a notable leap into his second season, averaging 17.5 points, 4.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from deep. His performance has only grown as Maxey has matured in age, his maturation has led to his growth being acknowledged and awarded, both on and off the court. Tyrese was named a 2024 NBA All-Star reserve, won the 2023-24 Kia NBA Most Improved Player award, and the 2023-24 NBA Sportsmanship Award As the Sixers are looking to make a push at an NBA Championship, the offseason moves for Philly are just getting started. According to sources, The Sixers also have reached an agreement on a two-year, $16.3 million deal with shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., veteran guard Eric Gordon and center Andre Drummond on Sunday. Check out reactions to Tyrese Maxey’s extension below!