Listen Live
News

Tyler, The Creator On Cancel Train After Old Social Media Posts Surfaced

Published on October 20, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator is without a doubt a top draw as a musical act currently but before his current superstardom, the founding member of the Odd Future collective hedged his bets on being offensive as possible. With some of T’s older posts resurfacing across social media, fans are placing the rapper, singer, and producer on the cancel train.

Tyler, The Creator has long moved beyond his zanier days with Odd Future, toning down some of the harsh language and imagery that launched the crew to online infamy and spawned a new generation of acts who were inspired by the prodigqous lyrics of Earl Sweatshirt, Domo Genesis, and others in the crew.

Many of the social media posts appeared on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, and they were anti-Black, misogynistic in tone, and sometimes violent. It appears that fans are noticing the artist born Tyler Okonma is combing through social media to delete some of his past offenses, but eagle-eyed fans have caught some of those messages before the California star got to them.

In fairness, Tyler, The Creator seemed to have moved on from the inherently online persona he wielded in his earlier days although some of that acerbic wit and bite still exits in his posts and music.

On X and BlueSky, reactions to Tyler’s old posts are all over the map. We’ve got them listed below.

Photo: Getty

Tyler, The Creator On Cancel Train After Old Social Media Posts Surfaced  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More from Philly's R&B station
More From RnB Philly
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
82 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
98 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close