Twitter Thought 42 Dugg Was Out Here Delivering Mouf Work After Mishearing Verse

Rising Detroit rapper 42 Dugg has made the most of his alignment with Lil Baby and the 4PF movement, starring alongside his label chief on a pair of charting tracks. Fans on Twitter are in an uproar after a snippet of a new song leaked with many mishearing 42 Dugg’s slurred, mumbled flow as if he’s out here delivering that mouf work.

The untitled track shows 42 Dugg clearly rapping the lyrics, “HOES OUT HERE SUCKIN D*CK… I WAS TRYNA PAY HER RENT,” which Dugg tweeted earlier this evening (July 21) to stave off the chatter and illustrate the actual bars.

A clip of 42 Dugg saying some questionable things in an unreleased song has surfaced 😯🤦‍♂️😭 pic.twitter.com/WaMYm7ylIS — STRAPPED | Hip-Hop/Rap Updates (@STRAPPEDUS) July 21, 2020

Of course, Homophobic Twitter and Reaching For A Joke Twitter stans got 42 Dugg’s name trending, which. makes one wonder why anyone heard his lyrics any other way despite the garbled delivery.

Even with the correction, Twitter got those jokes off and we’ve collected some of the best below.

