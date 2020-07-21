Twitter Thought 42 Dugg Was Out Here Delivering Mouf Work After Mishearing Verse

Rising Detroit rapper 42 Dugg has made the most of his alignment with Lil Baby and the 4PF movement, starring alongside his label chief on a pair of charting tracks. Fans on Twitter are in an uproar after a snippet of a new song leaked with many mishearing 42 Dugg’s slurred, mumbled flow as if he’s out here delivering that mouf work.
The untitled track shows 42 Dugg clearly rapping the lyrics, “HOES OUT HERE SUCKIN D*CK… I WAS TRYNA PAY HER RENT,” which Dugg tweeted earlier this evening (July 21) to stave off the chatter and illustrate the actual bars.
Of course, Homophobic Twitter and Reaching For A Joke Twitter stans got 42 Dugg’s name trending, which. makes one wonder why anyone heard his lyrics any other way despite the garbled delivery.
Even with the correction, Twitter got those jokes off and we’ve collected some of the best below.
HOES OUT HERE SUCKIN DICK... I WAS TRYNA PAY HER RENT 🤷🏽♂️— 42Dugg (@42_Dugg) July 22, 2020
42 Dugg was out here DOING what bro ??? pic.twitter.com/Yku9eGzX0E— A Real $moove Production (@Jayl0n1k) July 22, 2020
After seeing the reason why 42 dugg was trending🤦🏼🤦🏼🤦🏼🤦🏼💔 pic.twitter.com/sBdrKZ3mYf— juju (@4pfjuu) July 22, 2020
“Bruh you really said that shit in your verse?”— Aaron (@Aaroncabrera_) July 22, 2020
42 Dugg: pic.twitter.com/SuYOeMztE2
Me after listening to that 42 dugg snippet: pic.twitter.com/btACM3VHqw— 🐺 (@_Bandzup19) July 22, 2020
42 Dugg: I was out here sucking dick I was tryin pay the rent— Evank (@EvankhellSzn) July 22, 2020
Me: pic.twitter.com/RwzV781TNV
42 Dugg: “I was ou here suckin dick”— 🌟 (@cartissson) July 22, 2020
Xbox niggas: pic.twitter.com/HCq9m3rOpB
Lil Baby after hearing that 42 Dugg snippet pic.twitter.com/GxIqyUkNj4— 4x NBA Champion ⁶𓅔 (@k03jpeg) July 22, 2020
How the landlord was looking at 42 Dugg when rent was due pic.twitter.com/M1WYErNPyz— QuanToxic😈😭🍄 (@quanisfunny) July 22, 2020
Lil baby after 42 Dugg said he was sucking dick to pay rent pic.twitter.com/zJVO1Ha8g6— 🖕🏾 Lowkey 🖕🏾 (@LOWKEYTREV) July 22, 2020
the lgbt community after hearing what 42 dugg said pic.twitter.com/Dn4gnNzRwC— 𝙚𝙣𝙫𝙞𝙪𝙨💫 (@xnvius) July 22, 2020
42 Dugg when it was the last day of the month and rent due pic.twitter.com/r7rESCUPGE— choppa don't miss (@asapdanny17) July 22, 2020