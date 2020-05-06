Twitter Spots The Jig When It Comes To How NYPD Is Enforcing Social Distancing

It’s literally night and day and a tale of two cities when it comes to how the NYPD is enforcing social distancing rules as NYC still battles the spread of COVID-19.
Twitter has spotted the jig pointing out the excessive ways the NYPD is enforcing social distancing rules in Black and Brown neighborhoods compared to predominately white stomping grounds. Multiple videos have hit Twitter, showing police using unnecessary force after confronting Black and Brown men who were either not wearing masks and congregating not practicing social distancing rules.
In one video recorded on a smartphone shared by criminal defense and civil rights attorney Rebecca Kavanagh, three cops can be seen aggressively pinning down a Black man while one of the officers repeatedly punches him. It’s also quite hilarious that one of the officers enforcing social distancing rules and wearing masks is not wearing a face cover while trying to arrest the man.
In another instance shared by a congressional candidate and co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Greater NY Chivona Renée Newsome features fellow activist Hawk Newsome also being arrested. In the clip, an officer who happens to not be wearing a mask warns Newsome that he is giving him a “lawful order to disperse” Hawk then responds, “We’re standing six feet away.” Hawk then calls out the NYPD for another incident that involved Officer Francisco Garcia being recorded beating a man for failing to social distance.
As he walks away, he yells, “This is our community, they are outsiders!” the cops more than likely were not pleased with Hawk’s comments swarm him and then put cuffs on him.
Twitter has wasted no time in sharing two different pictures of NYPD officers handing out masks to white park goers who don’t have masks while slapping cuffs on Black men. Even Stevie Wonder can see what the hell is going on.
You can peep all of the reactions to the jig in the gallery below.
—
Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty
Twitter Spots The Jig When It Comes To How NYPD Is Enforcing Social Distancing was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
The NYPD is rotten to its core. pic.twitter.com/8pbX8Y2Hm7— Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) May 5, 2020
2.
Happening right now at the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City.— Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) May 6, 2020
NYPD are out in full force, stopping and arresting people and broadcasting orders for people to disperse like it is a militarized zone. pic.twitter.com/KsHvsHZHxk
3.
The NYPD is trying to police a pandemic. What does this look like? Over-policing of Black and Latinx communities. https://t.co/z0r7m3G0pN— pdx law grrrl (@pdxlawgrrrl) May 6, 2020
4.
NYPD Attacks Black Funeral for not Social Distancing!— WOKEVIDEO (@wokevideo) May 5, 2020
Police pepper spray and tased a group of Black family and friends grieving at a funeral in the #bronx #StayWoke Why the sister got more heart to fight back than the brothers standing around filming? 🤦🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/nJKajXiQwl
5.
NYPD behavior during COVID is extra disgusting— meg (@megjanice) May 5, 2020
6.
Rarely the first time. The abuse ratchets up after repeatedly getting away w/ it. This cop: “More than half a dozen misconduct lawsuits in five years, costing city taxpayers nearly $200,000.” The job w/ the most responsibility has the least accountability. https://t.co/oJGqwr50PE— Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) May 5, 2020
7.
Tell me that we're overreacting about police brutality, systematic racism, that it "doesn't exist". NYPD officers beating a black man for not social distancing vs NYPD officers handing out masks to white people while they don't social distance. This is bullshit. pic.twitter.com/HDjLgxe28Z— steph (@modern_minerva_) May 6, 2020
8.
Selective enforcement will not be tolerated.— Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) May 4, 2020
Donni Wright was viciously assaulted.
The phony criminal charges against Mr. Wright must be DROPPED immediately.
And the police officer who brutalized him should be criminally investigated.
NOW. https://t.co/SUuhuanWNF
9.
Bias policing by the @NYPDnews @NYPD75Pct of Black Youth regarding #SocialDistancing. This does not happen to white people who violate social distancing. They are using the #pandemic as a weapon for further brutality. @NYCMayor @NYPDShea bring your rabid animals to heel! pic.twitter.com/d2maQYhokg— Anthony Beckford (City Council Candidate🌹) (@Vote4Beckford) May 5, 2020
10.
According to reports, the city of #NewYork has already paid out money for previous lawsuits centered on Officer Francisco Garcia, the #NYPD officer who slaps the young man & eventually holds him down with a knee to his head. Don’t endanger more lives with this officer, @NYCMayor. https://t.co/8neKkSBOiy— Be A King (@BerniceKing) May 4, 2020
11.
12.
NYPD is literally DARING us to organize. We will not allow you to take advantage of this pandemic to continue to terrorize Black boys in our city. At least when we protest it won’t because we want a haircut, it’ll be because we want to defend our communities and neighbors.— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) May 5, 2020
13.
The behavior we saw in the video of this incident over the weekend is completely unacceptable. Now we know the officer involved has a history of misconduct. He does not belong on the police force. https://t.co/1qtVhDGTMB— NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) May 4, 2020
14.
Fire Officer GARCIA HE PUT YOUR OFFICERS AND CITIZENS IN JEOPARDY WITH HIS CONDUCT I QUESTION WHAT HE HAS DONE OFF CAMERA @NYPD @NYCMayor @NYPDShea. #FirstLady https://t.co/Etbhj4b5nd— Keyumma Archie (@keyumma_archie) May 6, 2020
15.
So this how the NYPD is treating NY in quarantine rn:— nēah b. (@NeahLongggg) May 5, 2020
If you’re white and you’re caught without a mask you get a free mask.
If you’re Jewish and you‘re caught without a mask you get $1000 fine.
If you’re Black and you’re caught without a mask YOU GET YA ASS BEAT AND GO TO JAIL?