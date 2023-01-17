Twitter Salutes The Living Legend James Earl Jones On His 92nd Birthday

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

If you opened up Twitter and saw James Earl Jones trending, you can breathe a sigh of relief. It’s the iconic actor’s 92nd birthday.

Since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, trending topics no longer share descriptions of why certain things are trending anymore, so it can cause quite a scare when we see specific celebrities in the trending topic section.

But everything is okay. James Earl Jones is fine. Today is his 92nd evolution around the sun, and we could not think of a better time to celebrate him.

Born in Arkabutla Mississippi in 1931, Jones is best known for his recognizable voice that strikes fear into the hearts of the Rebel Alliance and Jedi Knights in the Star Wars films as Darth Vader.

His voice also brings the iconic character King Mufasa to life in the classic Disney animated film The Lion King and the polarizing live-action film.

Field of Dreams, Conan the Barbarian, The Great White Hope, Coming To America, Coming 2 America, Claudine, The Meteor Man, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, and A Piece of the Action, just to name a few.

Jones also blessed Broadway acting in numerous plays, including Sunrise at Campobello (1958–1959), Danton’s Death (1965), The Iceman Cometh (1973–1974), Of Mice and Men (1974–1975), Othello (1982), On Golden Pond (2005), Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (2008) and You Can’t Take It with You (2014–2015).

So we salute Mr. Jones on his special day. In the gallery below, you can peep more reactions to the most iconic voice on the planet celebrating his 92nd birthday.

