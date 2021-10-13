Twitter Red Flag 🚩 Trend Goes Viral: Bad Dating Warning Signs!

What does the red flag emoji mean!?
We’re sure at this point, you’ve seen a lot of memes trending with red flags or people writing captions, comments using the red flag emoji on Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok. If it’s one thing social media does, it’s that it creates trends and it only takes one person to to kick off a trend before it goes viral.
So what does the red flag emoji mean? Don’t worry, we’ve got you. Here’s the red flag explained.
The red flag is an emoji used to create a warning or signal a problem. Many times you’ve heard the term red flag in regards to a person giving a warning about things to look out for when dating someone or the initial encounter of meeting a someone. The trending emoji of the red flag is just that. Social media is using the red flag to signal people on what to look out or be on the alert for.
As a trend, users of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram people began sharing their own creative versions of red flag memes, bad dating scenarios or things you hear from a guy or girl and what it actually means.
Check it out!
1.
‘ SORRY JUST NOW SEEING THIS’
— PEGEE (@VH1PNUT___) October 12, 2021
2.
OMFG now this right here be having me soooooo f*cked up https://t.co/HBsFn5uAiC
— bellissima (@TeeChereaa) October 12, 2021
3.
” I don’t even f*ck with that girl I f*cked her once and she think we go together ”
— bellissima (@TeeChereaa) October 12, 2021
4.
BIG FLAG https://t.co/o76iIdoKu7
— bossbitch. (@bbbmyaaa) October 12, 2021
5.
— Brownie (@_lilbrownbrown) October 12, 2021
6.
” man alright believe what you wanna believe ”
— bellissima (@TeeChereaa) October 12, 2021
7.
When he was facing fed charges and got out a few weeks later
— bellissima (@TeeChereaa) October 13, 2021
8.
“damn bruh why the fuck this nigga calling me hold on”
— daysha (@r0yalday) October 12, 2021
9.
“hold on this my mom”
— Tyran. (@tyranoffset) October 12, 2021
10.
Dming me MY picture with heart eyes instead of commenting
— BluèPrint (@saadityjawn) October 12, 2021
11.
A “friend” who always asking bout whats goin on in yo life but never mention nun bout hers
— BluèPrint (@saadityjawn) October 13, 2021
12.
my phone on dnd I ain’t see yo message
— maleahmarie (@Maleaaaaah) October 12, 2021
13.
“Letting Medicare negotiate drug prices will stifle innovation”
— AARP Advocates (@AARPadvocates) October 13, 2021
14.
‘ I HAVEN’T HAD SEX IN MONTHS ‘
— PEGEE (@VH1PNUT___) October 12, 2021
15.
“It’s because mercury is in retrograde”
— L O R E (@atterolrod) October 12, 2021
16.
— Certified Bad Gyal (@JasmyneChantel) October 13, 2021
17.
“i don’t deserve you”
“i can’t believe im talking to you”
— leo (@MODELIONS) October 12, 2021
18.
“ i been had wanted you “
— Dej_Rosegold (@TheyHateDej) October 12, 2021
19.
side tooth missing
— AG. (@MDOLLx2) October 12, 2021
20.
“Why can’t we be friends?”
— Diamond The Timeline Terrorist (@xnikki_bhadd) October 12, 2021
21.
“I usually don’t even do this”
— RobHNDRXX (@younghennypapi) October 12, 2021
22.
“I don’t really get into relationships.”
— Diamond The Timeline Terrorist (@xnikki_bhadd) October 12, 2021
23.
“Gifts are my love language”
— (@CancunCruze) October 12, 2021
Twitter Red Flag 🚩 Trend Goes Viral: Bad Dating Warning Signs! was originally published on wrnbhd2.com