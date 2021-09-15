WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Tuesday (Sep.14), Apple revealed its new family of iPhone 13 smartphones. The reactions to the new device have been fascinating.

Apple pulled the cover off its new lineup of iPhone 13 smartphones which sport some pretty decent upgrades from its predecessor, the iPhone 12. While there were plenty of Apple enthusiasts who were excited at the announcement of the iPhone 13, plenty of other people couldn’t get over the fact that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 look pretty much the same.

The only thing that separates the phones physically apart is changes to the camera lenses placement in the camera system on the back of the iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max, a slightly better chipset, bigger battery, and some new camera features that’s really it.

In our write-up of the event, we pretty much said we don’t see why an iPhone 12, 12 Pro, or 12 Pro Max user would need to upgrade to the iPhone 13, and it would seem many people feel the same way.

In the end, we know Apple is still going to move plenty of iPhone 13s even with the looming threat of stock shortages thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic still being a thing in parts of Asia, leading to shortages in parts for Apple’s new smartphone.

The iPhone 13 is set to arrive on September 24. You can peep more reactions to Apple’s new smartphone below.

Photo: Apple / Apple iPhone Pro 13

Twitter Reacts To Apple’s iPhone 13 Not Looking Any Different From The iPhone 12 was originally published on hiphopwired.com