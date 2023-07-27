RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

As you all may have heard by now,, mother of, has filed for divorce from actorafter 8 years of marriage.

As reported by TMZ, Tina officially filed on Wednesday (July 26), citing irreconcilable differences. She is asking the judge to terminate the ability to award spousal support to either party, as well as a legal name change from “Celestine Lawson” back to “Celestine Knowles.”

After news broke of the pending divorce, the folks on Twitter (or rather, X, thanks to Elon) had a field day with their reactions. They also did some digging into Richard’s likes to find some very interesting discoveries.

Now, we don’t know exactly what he was liking over there, but apparently it was enough for Richard to deactivate his account for the time being.

Either way, “Richard Lawson” was a trending topic on Twitter as of Thursday morning. Check out some of the brouhaha below!

Twitter (Er….X) Responds To Tina Knowles/Richard Lawson Divorce News was originally published on hiphopnc.com