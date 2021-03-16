Twitter Discusses Rodney King, Other Events That Would’ve Broke The Network

The 1990s had some of the most explosive media events to ever occur in American history, and that includes the 1992 Los Angeles Riots and the LAPD’s violent assault of Rodney King. A Twitter user posed the question of what events from that era would have had the social media network abuzz and King’s name began trending.
Late Monday night (March 14), @YallLuvCris posted the question, “If Twitter were around in the 90s, name a famous event/moment that definitely would’ve had the TL in shambles.”
The question began making its rounds around the timeline with some replying that the O.J. Simpson murder trial, President Bill Clinton’s scandal in connection to Monica Lewinsky, and the Oklahoma City bombing among other stirring moments of history. However, the incident involving King was universally mentioned in droves.
For context, the 1992 Los Angeles riots were a number of clashes between citizens and the police that took place in the region between April and May of that year. The uprising began in Los Angeles’ South Central Los Angeles on April 29, this after a jury acquitted the four LAPD officers who savagely beat Rodney King. The video of the incident made its way to national news broadcasts after a bystander videotaped the entire affair.
However, there might be another reason for King’s name trending after the @MoorInformation account posted the tweet below, with some saying this is the real spark for the riots, not King.
March 16, 1991 — Latasha Harlins,15, was fatally shot by a Korean shop owner over a bottle of orange juice. pic.twitter.com/xj9AYsH6W2
— MoorInfo (@MoorInformation) March 16, 2021
Other moments that Twitter mentioned include the tragic Columbine shooting, the Waco, Texas raid, Mike Tyson taking a bite out of Evander Holyfield’s ear, and the shooting deaths of Hip-Hop icons The Notorious B.I.G. and 2Pac.
Since the tweet went up, there’s been a lot of engagement since then and we’ve got some of the reactions below.
—
Photo: Getty
Twitter Discusses Rodney King, Other Events That Would’ve Broke The Network was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Rodney King, Waco Siege, Oklahoma City bombing, Columbine, OJ Trial https://t.co/7IdjHpuid7— 🏳️⚧️SharonOsbournesCheapAssDollarStoreWig✊🏾☕️ (@FemaleTrouble74) March 16, 2021
2.
What's wild is this happened 13 days after the four LAPD cops beat the hell outta Rodney King.— Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) March 16, 2021
L.A. was a ticking time bomb. The L.A. Riots were always going to happen. The only surprising part is that it didn't happen sooner. https://t.co/Qf2CE5YKU0
3.
OJ - murder/chase and trial verdict— Martin Palm (@mpfootball15) March 16, 2021
Cobain
LA officers in Rodney King trial getting off and LA Riots
And mostly when Marcia Cross removed her wig and showed her scar on Melrose Place
4.
5.
OMG the 90s were crazy af !😭— FightTheSystem✊🏼🌻 (@Socialist0215) March 16, 2021
1992- Rodney King inhumane beating by the LAPD 😭
1992-L.A. riots after police officers are found not guilty 😠
1994- O.J. Simpson chase on 101 freeway 😂
1994- Man kills himself on 101 Freeway because our Gov. refuses to cover his AIDS medication😭
6.
Oklahoma City bombing, Waco Standoff, Rodney King/LA Riots, the First WTC attack, OJ Simpson, Amadou Diallo, Abner Louima and honestly I could go on forever. The 90s were something else.— The Shogun Of Harlem (@SilentKev82) March 16, 2021
7.
Rodney King. Would have broke twitter, as it should have. https://t.co/Pe5uOrcAMw— Dina Natale (@RecruiterDina) March 16, 2021
8.
let's see; Clinton scandal, Kurt Cobain, Rodney King, that one episode of Daria, the OJ trial, Michael Jackson vs the record companies, Pam and Tommy, Britney's debut, East coast / West coast, the Y2K panic... basically the whole 90s would've been straight wild on here https://t.co/AKuKZcD2P1— ⓛⓐⓛⓐ 🛸 (@aurorobot) March 16, 2021
9.
Diana death. Columbine. Oj. Heavens gate. Jim Jones. East vs. west. Rodney king. Anything Michael Jackson did 😂 I can go for days https://t.co/Gv1aGDPLBS— Aquarius Hottie 🥶🤘🏾 (@its_salimah) March 16, 2021
10.
Milli Vanilli— Tristan_in_Jax (@Tristan_in_Jax) March 16, 2021
OJ
LA riots/Rodney King
Tommy Lee/Pamela Anderson flick https://t.co/MLZRFKJ5rq
11.
Black people were so mad at what the system did to Rodney King that they cheered for a coon. That speaks volumes to how much they hated the system. https://t.co/ehaC9OaleE— Pierre (@PierreNkubana) March 16, 2021
12.
I saw "Rodney King" trending.. and my first thought was ok, who from #thatgroup compared him getting beat to wearing a mask....— Double L must Rock The Bells (@LoveThePuck) March 16, 2021
13.
A lot of folks forgetting the energy of this time. 3 cops had just got off for beating the shit out of Rodney King. This wasn’t a celebration for OJ, but for a black man beating the system, with a black lawyer. https://t.co/iprj9SbFOh— Shaquille Sunflower (@KxngKwame) March 16, 2021
14.
‘95 Source Awards, Rodney King’s beating https://t.co/AQvf0IPZXg— Regina N. Bradley, Ph.D. (@redclayscholar) March 16, 2021
15.
Aye mane after them cops walked free for beating Rodney King niggas were CRAVING a W against the system! These reactions reflect the social climate of racism at that time 😂💯— Stimmy Hardaway 💰 (@etperspective_) March 15, 2021