Twitter Discovers Doja Cat’s “Dindu Nuffin” Song, Gets Dragged By Her Ill-Fitting Wig

Doja Cat has stepped in it once again with fans looking to cancel her after a pair of discoveries made by social media sleuths. A 2015 song that employs a racist term and evidence that the rapper and singer engaged in some anti-Black behavior has folks launching another one of those #dojacatisoverparty hashtags.
After some digging, fans found out about Doja Cat’s “Dindu Nuffin” online which embraces the troublesome and racist term that many the Alt-Right bros love to use when referring to Black people. Doja, who is biracial, is known for her over-the-top trolling so it could be forgiven if that was her aim but another development in the story has surfaced that makes it a touch harder to defend her.
Related: Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]
While several folks on Twitter expressed their disappointment in Doja for writing the song, the charges of anti-Blackness were especially heightened as explained by Twitter user @qaramella below.
“#dojacatisoverparty is trending bc she was on some video chat site talking to racists and laughing to their racist jokes, talked abt not wanting to b black but at least she’s thick, has a song called dindu nothin which (a phrase that mocks police brutality victims),” @qaramella tweeted on Friday.
Couple that with the fact that Doja is in a relationship with a white man, it’s become one gigantic problematic gumbo for most observers.
The interesting thing about the timing of this current cancel trend is Lana Del Ray mentioning the “Say So” star by name during an intense Twitter rant in where she accused women music critics of slamming her for holding women back via her lyrics while praising the empowerment and “IDGAF” attitudes of Doja, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, and Megan Thee Stallion.
Doja, who is usually quite active on social media, has been largely silent in the wake of these news items coming to the forefront. Since Friday, fans have been slamming Doja Cat for the “Dindu Nuffin” track and for her odd embrace of the alt-white.
We’ve got some of those reactions below.
—
Photo:
Twitter Discovers Doja Cat’s “Dindu Nuffin” Song, Gets Dragged By Her Ill-Fitting Wig was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
I don’t understand the surprise. What about this wig says doja cat has any black friends? pic.twitter.com/3fJMGo7wVq— .... (@iHateMontay) May 22, 2020
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
doja cat puts her wig on at da door like a fitted hat i’m not shocked by anything happening— daiz (@halalszn) May 22, 2020
7.
doja trying to fit within white people be like#dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/jGpxYKu88W— the notorious imaneᵕ̈ • qaramel on ig (@qaramella) May 23, 2020
8.
9.
Doja told us early on she was a cow....and what are cows filled with?— Stimmy Sturner wit tha Burner🧨🔫 (@Black_Roses0320) May 23, 2020
WHITE MILK!
HEAR BEYOND MY BROTHAS AND SISTAS pic.twitter.com/TZ1vZICnVP
10.
11.
Lana cancelled, Doja is a weirdo and now Hillary Duff is child trafficker?? Covid still going on— Tim🇺🇬 (@NotTheFunGuy) May 23, 2020
Satan really said fuck it, 2020 my year pic.twitter.com/N5LbyW6FTM
12.
doja didn't show her tiddies and dude told her "we can destroy you" and now all this shit unfolds. coincidence? i think tf not pic.twitter.com/cjR3Pde2wU— 𝑒𝑎𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑐𝑎𝑘𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑖𝑚𝑒 🍰 (@ItsAshBash_Bish) May 23, 2020
13.
14.
15.
16.
When Doja Cat said “niggas ain’t shit” she really meant it #dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/QE1xaGLfZa— Balenfalanga Stan Account (@Extendobatman) May 23, 2020
17.
this was doja cats biggest inspiration pic.twitter.com/l1qylqsHHS— 3•6•9 (@fuckenjustine) May 23, 2020
18.
19.
The Weeknd after seeing Doja Cat get cancelled hours after he released the collab with her pic.twitter.com/C3WvtzykXr— khlown (@REMDelicate) May 23, 2020
20.
#dojacatisoverparty— miss petty 🐉 ( violent era ) (@fentybxrbie) May 23, 2020
me after deleting all of doja cat's songs from my playlist pic.twitter.com/SFsejCO2iX
21.
22.
I just find it funny how you lot are using Doja's absent father to explain away her rather extreme anti-blackness but you weren't offering the same grace to the hypervisible black women on here who may have said a few anti-black things on here when they were younger.— swiss neutrality (@ashindestad) May 23, 2020
23.
24.
Me and the boys finding out doja cat got cancelled a week after her lying about showing her boobs #dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/qyDRucr0bT— darzzy🌙💫 (@darzicts) May 23, 2020