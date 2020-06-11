Twitter Clowns Terrence J’s Que Dog Barks After Hating On Marlon Wayans For Being More Famous

Terrence J is still under hood investigation for his 2018 hit and run accident that wrecked his whip with many still wondering who the mystery woman was in the vehicle. In an Instagram Live conversation with Marlon Wayans, the former BET host donned the cloth of hate and began unloading on the Wayans family’s legacy then took it left by letting off random Que Dog barks for no apparent reason.

The bizarre display of total corniness took place in the IG Live call that went wrong the moment Terrence J said he was going to school Wayans, who is eight years his senior, on how success works. According to TJ, Wayans only got on because of his big brother Keenan Ivory Wayans and not due to any of his own creative gifts.

Gracefully, Wayans tried to get Terrence J to understand that the only reason he was able to become successful was due to his family upbringing. TJ felt some kind of way about Wayans’ come up, seemingly saying it was a hidden advantage over others in the same lane.

Out of nowhere, Terrence J, apparently a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., began throwing up hooks and barking, stating to Wayans that he came up the hard way via the mean academic streets of North Carolina A&T, again hammering home that he had to get it out the mud, unlike his more successful adversary.

As a result of the video going viral, people are questioning how a conversation between two men who have obtained measurable success in their lanes could go haywire as it did. A wrinkle that has been added to all of this is the moment was allegedly planned with Terrence J saying Wayans was in on the nonexistent joke.

Twitter is having a blast clowning Terrence J’s hate masked as love and we’ve got the best reactions below.

Terrence J sound stupid and like a hater . A solid family BUILDS TOGETHER Keenen Wayans did exactly he was pose to do for the culture and his family and his family STOOD ON THEIR OWN TALENT period. Shit wasnt handed to any of them they put in work ! Terrence and his barking wack pic.twitter.com/1ldNmdr4bL — Devil Dick Connoisseur 👑🇯🇲 (@__GeorgiePorgie) June 11, 2020

