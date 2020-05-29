Twitter Censors Donald Trumps Head*ss Tweet Calling George Floyd Protestors THUGS & Inciting Violence

After a second straight night of “riots,” the so-called President of the United States, Donald Trump, has chimed in on the matter.

As expected, Trump said something absolutely stupid as the world watching for a second night the city of Minneapolis burn, specifically the 3rd precinct where the 4 fired cops who murdered George Floyd worked. In a tweet that was so egregious that it forced Twitter’s hand once again, Trump tweeted:

“….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty, and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

The tweet which ridiculously labeled protestors “THUGS” and recklessly incited violence with the statement “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” violated Twitter’s rules about the “glorification of violence.” If the quote sounds eerily familiar that’s because it is. Miami Police Chief Walter Headley also said it before back in 1967 before riots broke up during the Nixon Republican National Convention while announcing the “get tough” policy on policing Black neighborhoods. Headly promised to use shotguns, dogs, and “aggressive” stop and frisk measures to reduce crime. He even had the audacity to tell the New York Times at the time that “we don’t mind being accused of police brutality.” Anyway, the social media platform didn’t delete the tweet because it to be in the public interest but has censored it, but his MAGA minions can still see it if they press view.

As expected, the liar-in-chief has reacted.

Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

His bitter a** also had the official White House Twitter handle to quote retweet his problematic tweet.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!” https://t.co/GDwAydcAOw — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 29, 2020

This is following the useless executive order he signed targeting social media companies that he has no idea how it works either after Twitter fact-checked his misleading tweets on mail-in voting.

Trump is also feeling the heat from Twitter users as well and deservingly so. You can peep the reactions to Trump’s racist tweet below.

