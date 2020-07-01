CLOSE
Annie Weiss , Philadelphia 76ers , Trey Songz
HomeLocal News

Trey Songz Exposes Philadelphia 76ers Dance Captain For Racist Comments

Posted 21 hours ago

Trey Songz at Boom 103.9

Source: Justin Thomas / Radio-One

Trey Songz has shaken up the Philly sports scene with some unbearable news within the Philadelphia 76ers organization. Former dance captain for the Sixers Annie Weiss has been exposed by Trigga for racist behavior towards her teammate Yahne Coleman.

A series of photos and videos were released by the Say Ahh singer where the former dance captain on numerous occasions harassed her teammate Yahne with degrading comments. Trigga also shared a DM AND an email sent to Lara Price COO of the 76ers.

No statement from Philadelphia 76ers has been shared as of yet. Weiss has recently come out with a statement regarding her shameful actions. Look at all the receipts below.

RELATED: Trey Songz Reveals His Sons Mother, Dave East Baby Mama’s Sister?

RELATED: Trey Songz Talks Fatherhood, Trying to Sign Summer Walker, &amp; Who He Could Battle for ‘Versuz’

RELATED: The Lo’ Down With Lore’l: Multiple Women Accuse Trey Songz Of Sexual Assault

Trey Songz Exposes Philadelphia 76ers Dance Captain For Racist Comments  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

#YAHNECOLEMAN #TREYSONGZ

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

#YAHNECOLEMAN #TREYSONGZ

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

#YAHNECOLEMAN #TREYSONGZ

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

#YAHNECOLEMAN #TREYSONGZ

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

#YAHNECOLEMAN #TREYSONGZ

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

#YAHNECOLEMAN #TREYSONGZ

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

First of all Thank you @treysongz , @hollywoodunlocked and you amazing people that’s showing me support. I was scared to release this because I was bullied and racially targeted by my 76ers NBA teammates and former Teammates. I went to my coach Dayna Haftez and the Sixers organization crying out for help so many times. I sent the video above of me being racially profiled, bullied and threatened to my coach Dayna Haftez, Lara Price the 76ers Senior Vice President of Business and HR seeking help and nothing was done. They would move my things into the bathroom stall for me to get ready for games. They would make fun of my pictures in a group chat, talking about my black features and send me videos threatening my safety. I did not want them to run me away from a dream I always wanted to accomplish so I tried my hardest to remain strong through it all. I went through this for 3 years. When I auditioned for my 4th year this group of girls called me the night before on the phone saying “your BLACK ass will not be coming back”. I still went to the tryouts and unfortunately that was the end of my 76ers dance team career. It didn’t stop there. They proceeded to harass me by calling and leaving hateful racial videos saying they would come to the slums of West Philly Ghetto and physically harm me. I’m not from the ghetto and never lived in the ghetto but because I’m black they decided to say this laughing and giggling. They went around asking about me, finding out where I worked and calling my employment saying things to get me fired. I would hate for this group of women who are still working and connected to the Sixers Organization/Flyer Ice Hockey Dance Team Coach to hurt another young talented black girl. Sadly to say, I let this racial bullying incident from this group of women deter me from my dancing career. The women in the video- Annie Weiss aka Annie Fuhrman business pages @mommycanyou @ projectstillhuman, Malinda, Nicole Current Captain , Kerri 76ers Current Dance Coach, Danielle Flyer Ice Team Coach, Erica, Val, Julie, Lauren, Coach Dayna Hafetz TAG @76ersent @sixers @nba @shaunking @fox29philly PART OWNERS @willsmith @jadapinkettsmith #blm

A post shared by Yahné Coleman (@yahneofficial) on

8.

9.

10.

11.

Close