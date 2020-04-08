Tory Lanez Invites Philly Girl To Twerk On IG Live & Gets Suspended For A Week

Tory Lanez was a leader of the pack of celebrities currently using their Instagram platforms to invite fans and viewers into their lives and share songs, conversations, and wild twerk-fests. However, the social media network shut down Lanez for a week, and it’s assumed the reason is that he was a little bit TOO good at it.

The Canadian singer and rapper made good work of Instagram via his “Quarantine Radio” set, which had well over 300,000 viewers at its heights. And as mentioned at the start of this story, Lanez has made good use of the platform and nearly shut the whole thing down with the lovely DJ Duffey offering up a lesson in twerking many won’t soon forget.

As a result of being shut down by the powers that be, the Chixtape 5 star is urging his supporters to get the #FreeTory hashtag trending and speed up his week-long lockdown. If it doesn’t work, Lanez will be able to return to the service on the 14th.

Fargo decided to add an contestant in the twerk contest and the young lady (@Kaytoocutee) was from Chester, PA. Let me tell you something, if it was for Jhonni Blaze this Philly girl might’ve won it all.

In other news, Lanez, who made some explosive claims of being the best rapper alive and proving that he can hang with some of the top rappers in the game, tweeted then deleted an apology after realizing the fallacy.

“Lol yo I’m sorry for the time I said ‘Im the best rapper alive’..even if I feel that way about myself,” Lanez tweeted. “It’s a dumbass statment. And even though I’m always ready to stand behind my talent. It made me look like a dickhead. And I’m truly not that. so yeah. my bad lmao.”

Check out Tory Lanez’s #FreeTory IG post below and keep scrolling to see reactions from Twitter to the news.

