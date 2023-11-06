Top Fashion Looks From Our Favorite 2023 ‘BravoCon’ Bombshells

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Bravo held its third-annual reality star extravaganza, also known as BravoCon , this weekend in Nevada. Some of our favorite celebrities were out and about throwing shade and slaying in front of the cameras. For three days, the Las Vegas strip turned into a fashion runway, and the looks were non-stop.

See a round-up of some of our favorite “Bravolebrity” outfits below.

Over 150 Bravo celebrities and thousands of Bravo enthusiasts convened at the Ceasars Forum for all things Bravo. Allowing fans to meet, take pictures with, and gag over their favorite reality TV stars, the event was one of the network’s most anticipated.

The network ” doubled down” on the fabulousness and presented over 60 fan activations. Fans experienced the Bravo Bazaar shopping experience, intimate VIP talent workshops, expanded photo opportunities, and a Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 premiere screening.

Throughout the weekend, some of our favorite real housewives, medical doctors, best friends in our heads, fitness lovers, and personalities were in attendance and posting their experiences on social media. Spotted in attendance included Phaedra Parks, Wendy Osefo, Marlo Hampton, Karen Huger, Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Lesa Milan, and more.

Always understanding the assignment – and never missing an opportunity to slay – the reality stars’ style did not disappoint. Celebrities wore high fashion favorites such as Adeam, David Koma, Chanel, Hanifa, Givenchy, Brandon Blackwood, and Christopher John Rodgers.

Fashion ‘Killa Sai De Silva ate up all the girlies on Day Two of the marathon media event. Absolutely no crumbs were left when she walked through Ceasar’s Forum.

The Real Housewives of New York regular donned a “Bratz doll” inspired look complete with Gucci shades, an Adeam leather and plaid skirt, a black turtleneck, and a Brandon Blackwood furry purse. De Silva also stepped on necks in her Marc Jacobs boots.

See more looks from the 2023 BravoCon event below.

Top Fashion Looks From Our Favorite 2023 ‘BravoCon’ Bombshells was originally published on hellobeautiful.com