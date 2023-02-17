Happy Birthday Michael Jordan! Top 5 MJ Moments

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Michael Jordan, the greatest basketball player to ever play the game, turns 60 today! Jordan, in today’s age, is known for his iconic retro shoe collection that has people lined up around the block on each release date. As LeBron leads the new generation’s argument for the G.O.A.T. discussion, The golden era NBA fans hold on to Jordan as their G.O.A.T. for his sick Jay’s, unbelievable plays and overall undeniable dominance.

Jordan was drafted in the NBA in 1984 and led the league in scoring his rookie year! After breaking his foot in his second year, returned to the NBA leading the league in scoring for seven consecutive years! Doing it in style, with flashy plays, and a couple of dunk contests in between, Jordan became a household name before the championship rings. But it didn’t stop at just basketball, Jordan was athletically gifted. from basketball to baseball, Jordan, fresh off of a three-peat in the middle of his prime, decided to test his skills professionally by playing for the Chicago White Sox’s minor league team. Jordan recorded 88 hits with a .289 on base average, 51 RBIs, 3 home runs, and 30 stolen bases.

Great for a rookie, but not as dominant of a performance he’d like to have, He returned to the NBA where he won another three consecutive NBA championships, None of which went to game seven of the series, to cement his legacy as the Greatest player to ever play the game. Today, Jordan is recognized as an American businessman, as he is the face of his own Jordan brand, he also serves as Chairperson for the Charlotte Hornets.

But before the board meetings, his business was handled on the basketball court and on the baseball diamond. As we commemorate Michael Jordan on his 60th birthday, we take a look back at the top 5 moments in his athletic career!

Honorable Mention:

The Shot – Jordan made many game-winning baskets in his career, dating all the way back to college. This one wasn’t even to win an NBA championship like “The Final Shot”, but “The shot” over Craig Ehlo in the 1989 NBA playoffs just officially sealed the deal for Jordan as a closer. With time winding down in a must-score situation, You give Michael Jordan the Basketball.

Jordan Snatch Block- A 38-year-old Michael Jordan letting these young bucks know he’s still got it, he climbs the ladders to save two points on a go-ahead fast break layup.

The Shrug- After talks of only being a “paint scorer” and not having much versatility outside the paint, Jordan made a point to prove his game in the 1992 NBA Finals. In game 1, he took his talents beyond the arch, making (an NBA record at the time) six three-pointers in one half!