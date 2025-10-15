Listen Live
Entertainment

Top 5 Brandy & Monica Moments That Broke the Internet

Published on October 15, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Top 5 Brandy & Monica Moments That Broke the Internet

When it comes to R&B royalty, few names carry the same weight as Brandy and Monica.

From timeless vocals to unforgettable collabs, the two have defined eras — and they’re bringing that magic live on stage this fall.

Before you grab your tickets, let’s look back at five iconic Brandy & Monica moments that broke the internet — and still have us talking today.

RELATED: THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025

Top 5 Brandy & Monica Moments That Broke the Internet  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

1. The “Verzuz” Showdown (2020)

2. “The Boy Is Mine” — The Song That Defined an Era (1998)

3. Brandy & Monica Perform “The Boy Is Mine” | 1998 VMAs

4. Brandy & Monica Celebrate their Grammy win (1999)

5. Ariana Grande, Brandy, Monica – the boy is mine (Remix) (Official Lyric Video)

More from Philly's R&B station
More From RnB Philly
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
82 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close