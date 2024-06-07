Listen Live
Top 10 Songs to Celebrate Prince on his Birthday!

Published on June 7, 2024

Celebrate the extraordinary legacy of Prince with this special playlist curated to honor his birthday. Featuring ten of his most iconic and influential tracks, this collection showcases the genius and versatility of an artist who forever changed the landscape of music. From the soulful depths of “Purple Rain” to the revolutionary sound of “When Doves Cry,” each song captures a different facet of Prince’s unparalleled talent. Whether you’re grooving to the infectious beat of “1999” or getting lost in the dreamy nostalgia of “Raspberry Beret,” this playlist is the perfect tribute to a musical legend whose work continues to inspire and captivate audiences around the world. Happy Birthday, Prince!

Top 10 Songs to Celebrate Prince on his Birthday!

1. Purple Rain (1984)

2. When Doves Cry (1984)

3. Kiss (1986)

4. 1999 (1982)

5. Little Red Corvette (1983)

6. Sign ‘O’ the Times (1987)

7. Raspberry Beret (1985)

8. Let’s Go Crazy (1984)

9. I Would Die 4 U (1984)

10. Cream (1991)

