Top 10 Songs to Celebrate Prince on his Birthday!

1. Purple Rain (1984)
2. When Doves Cry (1984)
3. Kiss (1986)
4. 1999 (1982)
5. Little Red Corvette (1983)
6. Sign ‘O’ the Times (1987)
7. Raspberry Beret (1985)
8. Let’s Go Crazy (1984)
9. I Would Die 4 U (1984)
10. Cream (1991)
