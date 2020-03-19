CLOSE
Philly: Top Restaurants To Order From During Coronavirus Quarantine

We are on day 7 of the nationwide quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak and, many businesses are suffering. On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all non-essential businesses to close for two weeks in response to the worldwide outbreak that has left many dead. All restaurants, bars, and spaces holding over 50 people within the Philadelphia-area have been restricted, leaving many experiencing financial hardship. Uber Eats has joined local restaurants in offering free delivery and other cool perks in their efforts to boost sales in the fast-food industry. Because of this, we’re giving you 10 yummy fast-food restaurants to order from to help the economy. Make a difference while enjoying some of your favorite foods.

1. Shake Shack

2. Honey Grow

View this post on Instagram

Garlic-y, mushroom-y, savory greatness. 🍜

A post shared by honeygrow (@honeygrow) on

3. Chick-A-Boom

4. Turning Point

5. Ron’s Caribbean Cuisine

View this post on Instagram

Ron's famous BBQ chicken wings

A post shared by Ron's (@ronscaribbeancuisine) on

6. Tropical Smoothie Cafe

7. &pizza

View this post on Instagram

Are you team eat the crust or leave the crust? 🤔

A post shared by &pizza (@andpizza) on

8. Iskabibbles

9. The Cheesecake Factory

10. Chipotle

11. Audrey’s Caribbean Kitchen

12. Blazin’ Flavors

13. Orchard Smoothie and Cafe

View this post on Instagram

Come check out our head chef daily 👨🏾‍🍳 • • The One and Only Orchard Smoothies & Café‼️ Open today 11am til 10pm‼️ !🍏🥤🐟🥗🌯 • • Delivery available through #blackandmobile #ubereats • Smoothies | Salads | Seafood | Rice Bowls • • Vegan Options available❗️ • • 1200 S. 15th Street #pointbreeze section #Philly | Open 7 Days a week [Hours in Bio] • • #smoothie #wrap #salad #fruit #lobsterburger #health #shrimp #ricebowl #shrimpandbroccoli #lifestyle #seafood #salmon #southphilly #family #finedining #healthy #family #newyork #thecity #chef #lobster #steamedseafood #foodie #lambchops #friedlobster #orchardsmoothieandcafe

A post shared by Orchard Smoothie and Café (@orchardsmoothieandcafe) on

14. Big G’s Chicken Shack

15. 48th Street Grille

16. Pat’s King Of Steaks

