Philly: Top Restaurants To Order From During Coronavirus Quarantine

We are on day 7 of the nationwide quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak and, many businesses are suffering. On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all non-essential businesses to close for two weeks in response to the worldwide outbreak that has left many dead. All restaurants, bars, and spaces holding over 50 people within the Philadelphia-area have been restricted, leaving many experiencing financial hardship. Uber Eats has joined local restaurants in offering free delivery and other cool perks in their efforts to boost sales in the fast-food industry. Because of this, we’re giving you 10 yummy fast-food restaurants to order from to help the economy. Make a difference while enjoying some of your favorite foods.
