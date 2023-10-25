Top 10 NBA Players Who Commit The LEAST amount of Personal Fouls
A new ranking has revealed which player has caused the least disruption in the NBA over the last five seasons.
The study, conducted by US betting experts USA Legal Betting, analyzed NBA players’ performance over the past five years to identify who committed the most personal fouls, and scaled this against playing time to reveal the least frequent offenders.
The Washington Wizards’ Tyus Jones is at the top of the list having only committed a foul once every 34 minutes and 58 seconds.
This is significantly lower than the average offense frequency committed across the NBA once every 13 minutes and 5 seconds.
Take a look below at the Top 10 NBA Players Who Commit The LEAST amount of Personal Fouls.
Data gathered from Basketball Reference.
Players with less than 4000 minutes played over the previous 5 seasons were removed.
1. Tyus Jones of the Washington WizardsSource:Getty
Minutes played: 7503
Personal Fouls: 217
Frequency of Personal Fouls: 34 minutes 58 seconds
2. Harrison Barnes #40 of the Sacramento KingsSource:Getty
Minutes played: 12359
Personal Fouls: 487
Frequency of Personal Fouls: 25 minutes 22 seconds
3. Derrick Rose #23 of the Memphis GrizzliesSource:Getty
Minutes played: 4943
Personal Fouls: 195
Frequency of Personal Fouls: 25 minutes 21 seconds
4. Darius Bazley #7 of the Brooklyn NetsSource:Getty
Minutes played: 5384
Personal Fouls: 227
Frequency of Personal Fouls: 23 minutes 43 seconds
5. Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana PacersSource:Getty
Minutes played: 6323
Personal Fouls: 273
Frequency of Personal Fouls: 23 minutes 9 seconds
6. Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami HeatSource:Getty
Minutes played: 9958
Personal Fouls: 431
Frequency of Personal Fouls: 23 minutes 6 seconds
7. Lou Williams #6 of the Atlanta HawksSource:Getty
Minutes played: 6079
Personal Fouls: 270
Frequency of Personal Fouls: 22 minutes 30 seconds
8. Monte Morris #5 of the Detroit PistonsSource:Getty
Minutes played: 8736
Personal Fouls: 390
Frequency of Personal Fouls: 22 minutes 24 seconds
9. Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami HeatSource:Getty
Minutes played: 7631
Personal Fouls: 343
Frequency of Personal Fouls: 22 minutes 15 seconds
10. Kemba Walker, #15 of AS MonacoSource:Getty
(No longer in the NBA. Walker signed with a European team in July)
Minutes played: 7066
Personal Fouls: 331
Frequency of Personal Fouls: 21 minutes 21 seconds