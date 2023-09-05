Top 10 Most Memorable Special Guests During Live Music Performances

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Currently the hottest ticket in recent concert history, Beyoncé’s globally-epic Renaissance World Tour has been a joy to watch for those who paid top dollar to see her live and the ones watching from the lens of social media alike. From the out-of-this-world outfits to her applaud-worthy efforts in making each night a completely individual experience from the last show, King Bey has been on a record-breaking run on the road this past summer that came full circle last night (September 4) as she celebrated her 42nd birthday at the last of three shows during the tour’s L.A. stop.

As you might’ve already heard, the incomparable “Supreme(s) diva” herself, Mrs. Diana Ross, came out to sing Beyoncé a special rendition of “Happy Birthday,” much to everyone’s surprise including Bey herself.

RELATED: Check Out The Best Celebrity Looks At Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Stop In LA

There’s definitely an art that goes into pulling off the perfect surprise musical guest appearance. The wow factor alone from fans always makes it worth it, and culturally it gives us something to fondly look back on with awe and gratitude. Who could forget the moment when Jay-Z proved his “King Of New York Rap” dominance by surprising concertgoers at the 2001 HOT 97 Summer Jam with a cameo from the Michael Jackson that lasted only seconds? It’s been a decade, but many people still get chills from the very moment when Kelly and Michelle shocked us all by popping out of the Super Bowl stage to join Beyoncé and form Destiny’s Child once again during her iconic 2013 Halftime Show performance — the world needs another DC reunion, ASAP!

Take a look at 10 memorable music guests during live performances that did full justice to the element of surprise:

Inspired in more ways than one by the newly-42 “THIQUE” diva, we took a look at 10 classic surprise guest performances that each get us excited all over again. Some you’ve seen before and a few may be a surprise in itself, but we’re sure you’ll have a great time jamming to and through these once-in-a-lifetime live music memories.

Top 10 Most Memorable Special Guests During Live Music Performances was originally published on blackamericaweb.com