Time Is Money — The World’s Most Expensive Watches

1. 10. Breguet pocket watch 1907BA/12: $734,000 Why So Expensive?: Masterful decorations and complex structure.

2. 9. Blancpain 1735, Grande Complication: $800,000 Why So Expensive?: A limited edition of 30 pieces only, production of just one piece per year.

3. 8. Louis Moinet Magistralis: $860,000 Why So Expensive?: A piece of a 2000 year-old lunar meteorite is part of the mechanism in this one-of-a-kind timepiece.

4. 7. Hublot Black Caviar Bang: $1 million Why So Expensive?: Black diamonds are exceedingly rare, and are attributed for most of the Black Caviar Bang's million dollar value. There is only one in the world.

5. 6. The Chopard Super Ice Cube: $1.1 million Why So Expensive?: Kinda obvious buuut….. The Chopard Super Ice Cube timepiece exhibits 60 carat of diamonds.

6. 5. Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon: $1.3 million Why So Expensive?: Besides being hard to come by, Patek Phillippe watches are considered investment pieces. In 2005 the Sky Moon Tourbillion retailed for a few hundred thousand dollars and was sold at auction in 2009 for 1.3 million!

7. 4. Vacheron Constantin Tour de l'Ile: $1.5 million Why So Expensive?: Tour de l'Ile is the most complicated watch ever made, produced in a limited edition of 7. Composed of 834 parts, this timepiece called for over 10,000 hours of research and development.

8. 3. Patek Philippe's Platinum World Time: $4 million Why So Expensive?: It displays a 24-hour time zones in different countries. Patek Philippe clientele has included Queen Victoria, Prince Albert, Pope Pius IX, Pope Leo XIII, Christian IX and Princess Louise of Denmark (the king and queen of Denmark), Victor Emmanuel III of Italy (king of Italy and Duke of Savoy), Hussein Kamel (Sultan of Egypt from 1914 to 1918).

9. 2. Patek Philippe's Supercomplication: $11 million Only one Supercomplication was ever made and remained in private hands until 1999 when it was auctioned by Sotheby's New York. It took Patek Philippe over five years to design and manufacture the 900 parts that make up this watch.