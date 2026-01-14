Time Is Money — The World’s Most Expensive Watches
1. 10. Breguet pocket watch 1907BA/12: $734,000Why So Expensive?: Masterful decorations and complex structure.
2. 9. Blancpain 1735, Grande Complication: $800,000Why So Expensive?: A limited edition of 30 pieces only, production of just one piece per year.
3. 8. Louis Moinet Magistralis: $860,000Why So Expensive?: A piece of a 2000 year-old lunar meteorite is part of the mechanism in this one-of-a-kind timepiece.
4. 7. Hublot Black Caviar Bang: $1 millionWhy So Expensive?: Black diamonds are exceedingly rare, and are attributed for most of the Black Caviar Bang’s million dollar value. There is only one in the world.
5. 6. The Chopard Super Ice Cube: $1.1 millionWhy So Expensive?: Kinda obvious buuut….. The Chopard Super Ice Cube timepiece exhibits 60 carat of diamonds.
6. 5. Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon: $1.3 millionWhy So Expensive?: Besides being hard to come by, Patek Phillippe watches are considered investment pieces. In 2005 the Sky Moon Tourbillion retailed for a few hundred thousand dollars and was sold at auction in 2009 for 1.3 million!
7. 4. Vacheron Constantin Tour de l’Ile: $1.5 million
8. 3. Patek Philippe’s Platinum World Time: $4 millionWhy So Expensive?: It displays a 24-hour time zones in different countries. Patek Philippe clientele has included Queen Victoria, Prince Albert, Pope Pius IX, Pope Leo XIII, Christian IX and Princess Louise of Denmark (the king and queen of Denmark), Victor Emmanuel III of Italy (king of Italy and Duke of Savoy), Hussein Kamel (Sultan of Egypt from 1914 to 1918).
9. 2. Patek Philippe’s Supercomplication: $11 millionOnly one Supercomplication was ever made and remained in private hands until 1999 when it was auctioned by Sotheby’s New York. It took Patek Philippe over five years to design and manufacture the 900 parts that make up this watch.
10. 1. 201-carat Chopard: $25 millionWhy So Expensive?: The Chopard has three heart shaped diamonds — a 15 carat pink diamond, a 12 carat blue diamond and an 11 carat white diamond. In addition it has 163 carat of white and yellow diamonds surround these, which makes the total as 201. The watch has a spring-loaded mechanism which, when pressed, allows the three heart shapes to mechanically open up to see the time and expose the yellow diamond-studded watch face. In addition, 163 carat of white and yellow diamonds surround the band, which makes the total as 201. This watch contains total 874 diamonds which makes this watch the most expensive watch in the world.
