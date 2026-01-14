Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Time Is Money — The World’s Most Expensive Watches

Published on January 14, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

via: men pulse

1. 10. Breguet pocket watch 1907BA/12: $734,000

10. Breguet pocket watch 1907BA/12: $734,000
Why So Expensive?: Masterful decorations and complex structure.

2. 9. Blancpain 1735, Grande Complication: $800,000

9. Blancpain 1735, Grande Complication: $800,000
Why So Expensive?: A limited edition of 30 pieces only, production of just one piece per year.

3. 8. Louis Moinet Magistralis: $860,000

8. Louis Moinet Magistralis: $860,000
Why So Expensive?: A piece of a 2000 year-old lunar meteorite is part of the mechanism in this one-of-a-kind timepiece.

4. 7. Hublot Black Caviar Bang: $1 million

7. Hublot Black Caviar Bang: $1 million
Why So Expensive?: Black diamonds are exceedingly rare, and are attributed for most of the Black Caviar Bang’s million dollar value. There is only one in the world.

5. 6. The Chopard Super Ice Cube: $1.1 million

6. The Chopard Super Ice Cube: $1.1 million
Why So Expensive?: Kinda obvious buuut….. The Chopard Super Ice Cube timepiece exhibits 60 carat of diamonds.

6. 5. Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon: $1.3 million

5. Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon: $1.3 million
Why So Expensive?: Besides being hard to come by, Patek Phillippe watches are considered investment pieces. In 2005 the Sky Moon Tourbillion retailed for a few hundred thousand dollars and was sold at auction in 2009 for 1.3 million!

7. 4. Vacheron Constantin Tour de l’Ile: $1.5 million

4. Vacheron Constantin Tour de l’Ile: $1.5 million
Why So Expensive?: Tour de l’Ile is the most complicated watch ever made, produced in a limited edition of 7. Composed of 834 parts, this timepiece called for over 10,000 hours of research and development.

8. 3. Patek Philippe’s Platinum World Time: $4 million

3. Patek Philippe’s Platinum World Time: $4 million
Why So Expensive?: It displays a 24-hour time zones in different countries. Patek Philippe clientele has included Queen Victoria, Prince Albert, Pope Pius IX, Pope Leo XIII, Christian IX and Princess Louise of Denmark (the king and queen of Denmark), Victor Emmanuel III of Italy (king of Italy and Duke of Savoy), Hussein Kamel (Sultan of Egypt from 1914 to 1918).

9. 2. Patek Philippe’s Supercomplication: $11 million

2. Patek Philippe’s Supercomplication: $11 million
Only one Supercomplication was ever made and remained in private hands until 1999 when it was auctioned by Sotheby’s New York. It took Patek Philippe over five years to design and manufacture the 900 parts that make up this watch.

10. 1. 201-carat Chopard: $25 million

1. 201-carat Chopard: $25 million
Why So Expensive?: The Chopard has three heart shaped diamonds — a 15 carat pink diamond, a 12 carat blue diamond and an 11 carat white diamond. In addition it has 163 carat of white and yellow diamonds surround these, which makes the total as 201. The watch has a spring-loaded mechanism which, when pressed, allows the three heart shapes to mechanically open up to see the time and expose the yellow diamond-studded watch face. In addition, 163 carat of white and yellow diamonds surround the band, which makes the total as 201. This watch contains total 874 diamonds which makes this watch the most expensive watch in the world.
More from Philly's R&B station

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close