RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Jordan The Stallion captured the hearts of millions via his popular TikTok channel where he pokes fun at his mature look despite being in his 20s. In a new clip featuring his signature deadpan humor, Jordan The Stallion was able to obtain an appearance from the legendary Method Man, which got a big reaction on social media.

What we’ve learned about Jordan The Stallion is that his birth name is Jordan Hewlett, and he hails from Riverside, Calif. A former baseball player, Jordan’s rags-to-riches story is one that he’s told in media appearances, and he’s currently sitting at just over 12 million followers on TikTok.

The new clip features Jordan holding his smartphone to film himself speaking in a mirror, a style he’s perfected since starting his page in 2020. After hilariously explaining that outlets have been writing about him, with one calling him the older brother of Method Man, Jordan then brings the Wu-Tang Clan swordsman into the frame, and the pair continue their banter.

What makes this completely hilarious is that Method Man, who turns 53 this year, might have children around the same age as Jordan The Stallion. What should be noted is that M-E-T-H-O-D Man has kept himself in fantastic shape over the years and it looks like Jordan’s been hitting the weights hard as well. And yes, in this particular video, that we’ll share below, we can kind of see the similarities.

Check out the video and the reactions from X, formerly Twitter, below.

—

Photo: TikTok

TikTok Star Jordan The Stallion Nets Method Man Appearance, X Fans React was originally published on hiphopwired.com