TikTok Celebrates Black Creators At Its Inaugural Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch [Photos]

TikTok Black History Month Celebration

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

TikTok celebrated Black History Month by honoring Black creators at their Visionary Voices Black Hollywood brunch in Los Angeles Sunday (Feb. 26). The social media platform invited the visionary creatives and cultural changemakers in media and entertainment to close out the month-long celebration. Check out a gallery of photos from the special event inside.

TikTok’s first-ever Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch was a sight to see. It was hosted by TikTok’s Global Head of Creator Marketing Kudzi Chikumbu and Head of Diversity and Inclusion Communications Shavone Charles. The event honored a group of visionary Black creators and changemakers, who are making a significant impact on TikTok and across the entertainment industry at large.

The inaugural event included an engaging discussion on the trendsetting impact of the Black TikTok community,  moderated by TikTok’s #BlackTikTok Community Manager Alexzi Girma, featuring honorees from our first-ever 2023 #BlackTikTok Visionary Voices List.

There was a step and repeat with a Hollywood-inspired red carpet for attendees to take photos and commemorate the moment. Guests were captured in their best looks and beauty moments. There was also a Black-owned small business pop up with brands like Thirteen Lune, Posh Candle Co., and Brandon Blackwood, who was also included as an honoree of the first-ever #BlackTikTok Visionary Voices List.

Check out photos from the event below:

1. Jackie Aina Is A Visionary Voice

Jackie Aina Is A Visionary Voice Source:Getty

2. Baby Tate Looking Radiant

Baby Tate Looking Radiant Source:Getty

3. DJ Millie Serving Looks

DJ Millie Serving Looks Source:Getty

4. It’s A Celebration!

It's A Celebration! Source:Getty

5. Khleo Thomas Posed For the Camera

Khleo Thomas Posed For the Camera Source:Getty

6. Nina Parker Celebrating BHM

Nina Parker Celebrating BHM Source:Getty

7. Baby Tate Shining On the Carpet

Baby Tate Shining On the Carpet Source:Getty

8. Amber Grimes Is All Smiles

Amber Grimes Is All Smiles Source:Getty

9. Tasha McCaskiel Is Pretty in Pink

Tasha McCaskiel Is Pretty in Pink Source:Getty

10. Summer Lucille Represents For #BlackTikTok

Summer Lucille Represents For #BlackTikTok Source:Getty

11. Challan Trishann Posed In Red

Challan Trishann Posed In Red Source:Getty

12. DJ Mllie On The Red Carpet

DJ Mllie On The Red Carpet Source:Getty

13. Joshua Neal Representing For the Black Creators

Joshua Neal Representing For the Black Creators Source:Getty

14. DJ Cara Turning Up

DJ Cara Turning Up Source:Getty

15. Guests Enjoying the Panel Discussion

Guests Enjoying the Panel Discussion Source:Getty

16. A Wonderful Panel of Guests

A Wonderful Panel of Guests Source:Getty

17. Summer Lucille Sharing Gems

Summer Lucille Sharing Gems Source:Getty

18. It Looked Like A Time

It Looked Like A Time Source:Getty

19. Jackie Aina Looking Gorgeous

Jackie Aina Looking Gorgeous Source:Getty

20. Brandon Blackwood On Display

Brandon Blackwood On Display Source:Getty

21. Black-Owned Business Spotlight At the Event

Black-Owned Business Spotlight At the Event Source:Getty
