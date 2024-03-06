RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE



Global Day of Unplugging took place at the top of this month. It’s a day to let go of our devices and spend some time with ourselves and our loved ones. For this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list, we have less stimulating and nostalgic shows to help you unplug. took place at the top of this month. It’s a day to let go of our devices and spend some time with ourselves and our loved ones. For this week’swe have less stimulating and nostalgic shows to help you unplug.

One social media user named Jayme Yannuzzi ( teachtalkinspire) shared why she’s been seeking out less stimulating shows. Subsequently, she shared a post with some of her favorite shows that bring a sense of nostalgia. These shows are available on multiple platforms from Prime Video to Paramount+.

“I got this question on my previous reel and I’m so glad that I did,” Yannuzzi captioned on her post. “I started to notice that when my little one watched overstimulating shows with loud music, bright colors, quick scene changes, her behavior was negatively affected. It was hard to turn the tv off and she wanted it on all the time.”

The mom and former educator shared how introducing classic shows like “Franklin,” “Gullah Gullah Island” and “Madeline” drastically helped her toddler’s behaviors.

Check out her post below: “When we started introducing shows that were calmer, muted colors, less quick scene changes, behaviors improved and it was easier to regulate. It was a more positive experience for everyone so I’ve been constantly finding new or new to us shows that fit these needs ever since,” Yannuzzi ended her caption.

The post offers Yannuzzi’s “secret weapon to finding less stimulating TV.” Some of our favorite childhood shows made the list, so we figured we would share for you and your little ones.

Check out a list of less stimulating shows to watch this week below:

This Week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV List Features Less Stimulating Shows That Take Us Back To Our Childhood was originally published on globalgrind.com