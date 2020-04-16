This Video Of A Much Skinnier Chadwick Boseman Has Black Twitter Concerned AF

By HelloBeautiful Staff

When we saw that Chadwick Boseman , Mr. Black Panther himself, was trending on Twitter, we got really concerned. Thankfully he is OK, he was just spreading awareness around how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting African-Americans and his partnership with Operation 42, an initiative aimed at helping hospitals better serve us through this crisis.

“Operation 42 I am hearing stories of desperation from people all over the country, and we know our communities are suffering the most and urgently need help,” Boseman wrote.

Adding, “Celebrating #JackieRobinsonDay with the launch of Thomas Tull’s #Operation42, a donation of 4.2 million dollars in personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals that service the African-American Communities who have been hit the hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic. Thank you, Jackie, for refusing to accept the world as it is, for showing us that we can make a difference.”

But, instead of his comments being flooded about how COVID-19 is ravishing our communities throughout the country and thanking him for using his platform to raise money to help the most vulnerable in need, the focus was about his appearance, which was jarring. It looked like the 42-year-old had lost a lot of weight…like a LOT.

Now, this isn’t the first time we’ve noticed he was a little skinnier. He looked slimmer at the NBA All-Star Weekend back in February and at the 2019 American Music Awards last November.

Here is was with Ludacris:

We celebrate each and every one of you for being who are in this exact moment. That, and you know that we will fall on a sword for Lizzo and come for her haters. So we definitely don’t want to make a bigger deal out this than it is. We cannot make assumptions about what is going on with Chadwick. Perhaps he’s just naturally a skinny dude and since Black Panther 2 isn’t shooting yet, maybe he’s just chilling, relieved that he doesn’t have to work out 12 hours a day to get buff for that role. Or maybe like the rest of us, he is stressed about the current lockdown and the state of the economy. Who knows?

But for his fans, whether the concern was real or fake, it was there, and they took to Twitter to show that they were worried AF about him. Take a look:

