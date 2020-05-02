Thick In The Head Twitter Pits Wale Against Travis Scott Obviously Out Of Boredom

With all due respect to the musical legacy of Travis Scott, the disrespect Twitter loves to shovel on Wale is getting out of hand. A debate kicked off on Twitter today suggesting that Cactus Jack is a better artist than Ralph Folarin, but fans of the DMV representative are correcting course.
Trying to determine the root of this weird take has proven difficult but a loud minority of fans are proudly stating that Scott would wash Wale in a head-to-head. And on top of it, folks are pointing at the charts as a metric of success and not music quality. Here’s where we explicitly state that both Scott and Wale make amazing music, but they’re not remotely in the same lanes sonically.
Here’s the tweet that may have started this odd discussion:
It’s been tough for Wale to break away from the perception of being an underdog despite having the ability to do high-concept raps, tracks for the ladies and the clubs, and has a proven pen that could stand against any of the modern greats. For Scott, he might be one of the top performers in recent times and he’s definitely proven that he has a variety of layers by way of his acclaimed album (and Hip-Hop Wired fave), Astroworld.
Even Wale had to address his name trending, letting fans know he’s steering clear of the discussion for his mental health.
Our only assumption as to why this is even a discussion on a beautiful Saturday afternoon is sheer lockdown boredom. With both men at the top of their games, a better discussion to have would be to see how they would best collaborate or, here’s a novel idea, not compare them and enjoy the artist’s music that hits the listener best.
Check out the Twitter reactions over the fictional Wale vs. Travis Scott battle below.
#wale gets hate from mumble rap fans pic.twitter.com/OHFViNkQov— Hassan Baklava (@mazoltav_habibi) May 2, 2020
Lyrically Wale is up there with Cole and Kendrick ... now if you think otherwise just say you don’t care to listen to wale’s music and that’s fine.— Himothy (@Lupin_2nd) May 2, 2020
Y’all really think Travis Scott is better than Wale!?? Lettuce pray.— Uche. (@U_Oleru) May 2, 2020
In what reality is Wale better than Travis Scott at making music?— Kuzco (@Vizzy_Baby) May 2, 2020
Nigga like Travis Scott OVER WALE?! pic.twitter.com/l86I377zzq— Hokage of the Hidden Chubby Village🧑🏾🍳🇩🇴 (@OptimusGrind__) May 2, 2020
Travis Scott over wale??? Yea hand me some coke so I can be a high as y’all with that bullshit— Cool Slim (@Ayye_pap) May 2, 2020
Y’all gotta get off my TL mentioning Travis Scott in the same breathe with #wale— Bwatts (@Bwatts18) May 2, 2020
Y’all On The Timeline Saying Travis Scott Better Than Wale? pic.twitter.com/ZdUIKuSCdQ— MettaWorldPluto🍼 (@WeLuvTonio_) May 2, 2020
Travis Scott nice don’t get me wrong. Very successful. Niggas ain’t about to really sit here and act like he’s a better RAPPER than Wale.— TJBM. (@T_BrOwN___) May 2, 2020
You can argue a better overall artist but Wale would rap circles around this nigga ARE YALL DUMB!?
Travis Scott makes music for Texas Hispanics that say nigga how is he better than wale— 🍊 (@mee6hy) May 2, 2020
You niggas show me why y’all don’t deserve internet access on a daily basis. Travis Scott better than Wale? Stop it.— The Solution (@jdrizzle615) May 2, 2020
That’s sad. Wale said that he saw was trending and didn’t even click on it because of his anxiety 😩 y’all got Wale fucked up tbh. How dare y’all pick Travis Scott over him 🙄— Maj this Maj Dat 🙄 (@FlyAssMajesty) May 2, 2020
Excuse me but... y’all saying Travis Scott is lyrically better than Wale? Am I reading this correctly? pic.twitter.com/ONgSIrZoyX— Trajuan #IMPACT Briggs (@Tra_Briggs) May 2, 2020
Travis Scott put out a 17 track album with not one quotable bar and y’all got the nerve to say he’s better than Wale? I’m blocking niggas— ...🏁 (@InvaderIke) May 2, 2020
wale is one of the most influential, talented and innovative artists of our time.— CHIKA 🏆 (@oranicuhh) May 2, 2020
this man literally been in the game damn near 15 years and has maintained relevance while evolving his style.
but we got preteens debating the indisputable.
this is an adult conversation.
Since @wale is trending, go check out the SUE ME video! pic.twitter.com/v2cLdwPNMA— Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) May 2, 2020
Wale & Travis?! Lyrically? Travis over Wale?! You niggas can’t possibly be smoking nothing LESS than crack & I blame this on you new era TikTok niggas. pic.twitter.com/seBDjQv2c3— Dranky Beverly & Maze🥃 (@TheIgnantOne) May 2, 2020