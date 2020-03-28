The coronavirus shutdown nationwide has driven many to discover new binge-worthy shows and series, and a new drop from Netflix has captured the attention of many for how over the top it is. Tiger King, a true-crime docu-series that examines the culture of big cat collection, has sparked some hilarious memes as viewers attempt to process what they’ve witnessed.
In brief, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is actually as apt a description of the series you can find in a series of short words. To elaborate on the plot, the story opens with Joe Exotic, who describes himself as a “gay, gun-carrying redneck with a mullet” who owns a large big cat collection in Oklahoma that he displays at a park. Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue, attempts to shut down Exotic’s park after citing the cruel conditions the animals live in.
Other characters in the show such as animal trainer Doc Antle, trainer Jeff Lowe, and drug lord Mario Tabraue who gets into the big cat game to leave his illegal life behind and much more. We may be glossing over the finer details but we don’t want to spoil it for anyone who hasn’t yet taken in the show.
Things get dark in Tiger King after Exotic’s feud with Baskin takes an ugly turn after he is arrested and jail after trying to hire someone to murder his rival. It is currently Netflix’s #1 viewed show at the moment for good reason.
We’ve collected some of the meme-like tweets and reactions To Tiger King below.
—
Photo: Netflix
These ‘Tiger King’ Memes Illustrate How Wild The Netflix Docu-Series Truly Is was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
2.
Trying to figure who is the worst person on #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/7YiTC1T0lb— cass (@cassirolee) March 28, 2020
3.
#TigerKing will really have you pulling every single one of these faces pic.twitter.com/Rc9VQxEjNX— katy (@KatyCoxhead) March 28, 2020
4.
U know #tigerking is wild when the most level headed people are— LightningMcWeen (@Elle_Rigby) March 27, 2020
•a guy who chose his arm to be amputated rather than have surgery to still have a hand
•a meth head with 4 teeth in a 3 way marriage
•This guy filling a petrol can, smoking, in a van full of more petrol cans?? pic.twitter.com/UMMV1aPGs2
5.
Binge watching #TigerKing and I’ve made this face multiple times. pic.twitter.com/ngeb90gych— Tif Sheline #BlackLivesMatter (@tif_sheline) March 27, 2020
6.
trying to figure out who on #TigerKing has been exploiting the animals: pic.twitter.com/fNYgsNAYoa— claudia rosado (@ClaudiaIRosado) March 27, 2020
7.
so much shit happening in #TigerKing that you aren't even worried about the polygamy, the lost limbs, the almost slaves, the double marriage pic.twitter.com/c3IWyGlTp0— sez (@sezh00) March 27, 2020
8.
9.
I wasn't ready for this to be that funny #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/mnUnfKqj66— Joshua Boocock (@ProperBoococker) March 27, 2020
10.
John and Travis when they are both straight, yet in a polygamous marriage with Joe Exotic in a makeshift zoo #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/96F56Xo3ww— not cory (@IAmNotCory) March 27, 2020
11.
This is by far the best photo ive seen on this fine friday 😂😂😂 #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/sVzPWtkZqN— Joe Turton (@joeyturton95) March 27, 2020
12.
#TigerKing Carole Baskin: I did not feed my husband to the tigers, that’s crazy talk!— Danielle Teboul (@danniteboul) March 27, 2020
Us, the viewer: pic.twitter.com/IxoXbDfgFa
13.
14.
you already know#TigerKing pic.twitter.com/AJX1cXg65n— 𝖕𝖎𝖓𝖊𝖆𝖕𝖕𝖑𝖊 𝕾𝖙𝖊𝖛𝖊 ♛ (@spwaites__) March 27, 2020
15.
I’m HOLLERING 💀💀💀 #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/IgWRQXqCHU— ilora n/a quiroga (@_bbombbae) March 27, 2020
16.
I don’t know how but that BITCH Carole Baskin is responsible for 2020 starting out like this... I just know it. #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/X4Zn42BgPk— Adam (@awolf2007) March 27, 2020
17.
This is how I’m joining all of my work conference calls from now on.#TigerKing pic.twitter.com/Ec2LdlZhwf— 🥔 (@salzmann__) March 27, 2020
18.
Netflix really waited until we were all quarantined to unleash #TigerKing.— HefferBrew (@hefferbrew) March 28, 2020
They knew Joe Exotic was the only way to unite us & get us to stay inside. pic.twitter.com/7NRsK2dEZG
19.
Why does Doc look like a character from Austin Powers’ “Goldmember?” #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/sLSPyqwKV6— Steve Jr (@DwayneJay) March 28, 2020