WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Actress, author and YouTuber Skai Jackson turns 19 today. She has had a fulfilling career since she began acting at the age of 5, first making her debut in the film Liberty Kid. Jackson has since gone on to appear in a number of Disney programs like Jessie, Bunk’d and the animated children’s series Bubble Guppies. It hasn’t always been easy being a Disney child star for Skai, but she has managed to grow into a happy and unapologetic young woman, who often shares her music and pop culture opinions on social media.

Let me clarify. It’s Scorpio men, libra men, cancer men, and Gemini females that are the problem. pic.twitter.com/0Nru6baaG3 — Skai (@skaijackson) April 8, 2021

Jackson is not one to stray away from a bit of timeline controversy. She has sparked conversations about men and their signs, her favorite musical acts and television shows.

It is a joy to watch a young, Black woman like Skai Jackson promote body positivity, being true to herself and not taking anyone’s mess. The girls are growing up to be more than past generations could have ever imagined. Unapologetically Black, bold and beautiful!

Thank y’all for all the bday wishes so far. Ugh I love y’all… im so blessed pic.twitter.com/KYqmzxSTuY — Skai (@skaijackson) April 8, 2021

Here’s a gallery then and now of the young superstar and a look at how much she’s grown. Happy 19th Birthday, Skai!

Then & Now: 10 Photos of Skai Jackson Celebrating 19 Years of Her Success And Stardom was originally published on globalgrind.com