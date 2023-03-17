‘The Wire’ Star Lance Reddick Dead At 60, Twitter Is Stunned

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Wire star Lance Reddick has tragically passed away at 60.

TMZ broke the tragic news of the actor’s passing on Friday, March 17. The Baltimore native was best known for his roles on the iconic HBO series The Wire and the John Wick movie franchise. The news of his death shocked many as he was currently doing press for John Wick: Chapter 4. In the film, he plays Charon, Winston’s (Ian McShane) loyal New York Continental Hotel concierge.

Law enforcement sources told the celebrity gossip site, “Lance’s body was discovered at his Studio City home Friday morning around 9:30 AM. His cause of death is currently unclear, but our law enforcement sources say it appears to be natural.”

Reddick posted a photo of himself at home with his dogs just a day ago. There is no word on why exactly he was not at the John Wick: Chapter 4 premiere in New York City on Wednesday.

Lance Reddick’s Legendary Career Across Different Mediums

Fans will forever remember Reddick for his brilliant performance as Baltimore Police Department officer Cedric Daniels on The Wire, he also was on other popular shows like Oz, Bosch, Lost, and Fringe.

Reddick was also popular in the video gaming space and is a gamer. Gamers know him as Sylens in PlayStation’s hit games Horizon Zero Dawn and its sequel. In Destiny and Destiny 2, which Reddick plays frequently, he is the voice of Captain Zavala in the video game franchise.

With his passing, it will be interesting to see how those games will move forward without him.

He also hopped into the world of Resident Evil, playing popular villain Albert Wesker in the Netflix original series based on Capcom’s survival horror video game franchise.

Twitter is reacting to the actor’s sudden passing. You can see the reactions in the gallery below.

