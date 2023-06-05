The Ultimate Roots Picnic 2023 Recap!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Philadelphia was filled with brotherly love and sisterly affection as the Roots Picnic set the vibes for the whole city to vibe to all weekend. Day one set the tone for the festival as Philly’s own Fridayy put on for the city at the Presser Stage.

Adam BlackStone had an amazing performance and brought out R&B rising star coco jones to perform the #1 song on the radio ‘ICU’. She was followed by an appearance from Gospel sisters Mary Mary as they hit the stage singing the songs we grew up listening to!

It was no secret that State Property was getting together for a family reunion, but it made no sense the way they took us back! Young Gunz performing ‘No Better Love’ along with Freeway linking up with Beanie Sigel and Peedi Peedi to perform his hits ‘Flipside’, ‘What We Do’ and ‘Roc Da Mic’, was all we needed to bring back the essence of early 2000’s Philadelphia hip-hop.

Glorilla had all the girls turnt up, ready to kick off their ‘FNF’ summer. Glorilla also gave us a surprise as she came with Chrisean Rock to help blaze the stage.

Lil Uzi Vert had Philly rocking with all his hits. ‘Money Longer’, ‘444’, and hips were shaking all around the Mann with his viral hit ‘I just wanna rock’.

He also gave his fans some details on his project ‘The Pink Tape’. He tells the cameraman that his project is dropping at the end of the month. “Pink Tape dropping end of the month 👀💒 #liluzivert” Lil Uzi Verts fan paged posted on Instagram.

Ms. Lauryn Hill took center stage and serenaded the crowd with her classics from her legendary album ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’. She also reunited with the Fugees and brought them out to perform ‘Fu-Gee-La’

Day 2 was just as amazing, as Philly’s own Dappa and Rocky put on for Philly at Presser Stage. Rocky even brought out Freeway for a Philadelphia encore as she closed out her set.

City Girls set the city on fire with all of their hits. They got the girlies going with ‘Act Up’ and performed their newest hit ‘Act Bad’

DJ Drama was one of many from performers from Philly who set the stage gearing for a homecoming concert, As he had his hometown lineup with D. Sturdy and Gillie Da King, He also brought New York with him as Fat Joe hit the stage.

Busta Rhymes was another New Yorkian who also came down I-95 to show us some love as he teamed up with his partner in crime Spliff to kill his performance.

A homecoming it was for Eve, after years of absence and mom-life, Eve has come home and she was received with a performance to remember, as she came out to her anthem ‘Who’s That Girl’ and got us going with ‘Tambourine’. She even gave a tribute to her friend, fellow Ruff Ryder, and hip-hop legend DMX.

Usher, making history, was the first artist to headline Roots Picnic for a second time. He also brought out Philly’s own Jazmine Sullivan and they got a up close and personal and shared a dance.

He also gave us something to remember, he got the Roots back together! Bringing the Roots together to performer some of their iconic hits that helped propel hip-hop to where it is today.

Overall, Roots Picnic 2023 was a vibe! We got the ultimate Roots Picnic recap with everything you missed!

