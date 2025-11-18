Tom Cruise, Jada Pinkett Smith & Other Hollywood Heavy Hitters Slay The Governors Awards & Debbie Allen’s Honorary Oscar Party

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Hollywood stepped out in full glam this weekend, and Auntie Debbie Allen had the entire industry showing up and showing out. The 2025 Governors Awards already had the timeline buzzing, but when Debbie decided to host her own celebration the night before receiving her Honorary Oscar, the guest list looked like a who’s who of Black excellence, along with a few unexpected legends who brought their own flavor to the function.

First of all, Debbie Allen is a national treasure. Period.

So when she pops out, you know Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Lewis, Jasmine Guy, and half the entertainment industry is somewhere in the room showing love. But what nobody expected was the moment that nearly broke the Internet. Debbie Allen and Tom Cruise got their entire life on the dance floor.

According to PEOPLE, the pair hit the Debbie Allen Dance Academy party on Nov. 15 and went full Soul Train line, dancing to Cameo’s “Candy” and Maze’s “Before I Let Go,” cheesing like cousins reunited at the cookout

Even D-Nice had to let the world know Tom Cruise “is invited to the barbecue.” And honestly, after seeing the footage, he might have already shown up with a plate.

The Governors Awards themselves were equally star-studded, even with heavy rains trying to wash away the glam. Variety reported that despite the storm, Ariana Grande, Elle Fanning, Jeremy Strong, and the rest of Hollywood’s A-list slid through the red carpet dripping in couture.

Alongside Allen and Cruise, production designer Wynn Thomas received an Honorary Oscar, while Dolly Parton was recognized with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The ceremony, held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, was exactly the award-season spectacle fans expect. It was full of fashion, history, and Hollywood royalty.

But let’s be honest: the pre-party is what had the internet in a chokehold. Debbie Allen is hitting the electric slide with Tom Cruise. Jada was glowing like she walked off a movie set. Jennifer Lewis is giving that signature auntie energy. Iconic doesn’t even begin to cover it.

Now let’s get into the gallery because the looks, the legends, and the love in the room deserve their own spotlight.

Check out a gallery from the Governors Awards below:

RELATED: Vivian Ayers Allen, Pulitzer Prize-Nominated Poet & Mother Of Debbie Allen & Phylicia Rashad, Passes Away At 102

1. Debbie Allen Source:Getty Debbie Allen arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 2. Sista, Sista Source:Getty Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen arrive at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 3. Michael B. Jordan Source:Getty Michael B. Jordan attends the 2025 Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 4. Octavia Spencer Source:Getty Octavia Spencer arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 5. Dwayne Johnson Source:Getty Dwayne Johnson arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 6. Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 7. Sydney Sweeney Source:Getty Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 8. Regina Hall Source:Getty Regina Hall attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 9. The Fam’s All Here Source:Getty Phylicia Rashad, Debbie Allen, Norm Nixon and guests at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. 10. Queen Latifah Source:Getty Queen Latifah arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 11. Andra Day Source:Getty Andra Day arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 12. The Cooglers Source:Getty Zinzi Coogler and Ryan Coogler at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. 13. Teyana Taylor Source:Getty Teyana Taylor attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 14. Jay Shetty Source:Getty Jay Shetty attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 15. Tessa Thompson Source:Getty Tessa Thompson arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 16. Jurnee Smollett Source:Getty Jurnee Smollett at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. 17. Tom Cruise Source:Getty Tom Cruise at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. 18. Ariana Grande Source:Getty Ariana Grande at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. 19. Jennifer Lopez Source:Getty Jennifer Lopez at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. 20. Anya Taylor-Joy Source:Getty Anya Taylor-Joy at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. 21. Lucy Liu Source:Getty Lucy Liu arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 22. Natalie Portman Source:Getty Natalie Portman at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. 23. Adam Sandler Source:Getty Adam Sandler arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 24. Kim Taylor-Coleman Source:Getty Kim Taylor-Coleman attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 25. Honorees Source:Getty Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen and Wynn Thomas at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. 26. Debbie Allen’s Honorary Oscar Party Source:Getty Jasmine Guy attends Debbie Allen’s Honorary Oscar party at Debbie Allen Dance Academy on November 15, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. 27. Brought The Stars Out Source:Getty Jada Pinkett Smith attends Debbie Allen’s Honorary Oscar party at Debbie Allen Dance Academy on November 15, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. 28. A Star Studded Night Source:Getty Jenifer Lewis attends Debbie Allen’s Honorary Oscar party at Debbie Allen Dance Academy on November 15, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. 29. A Time Was Had Source:TikTok The stars and honorees danced the night away.