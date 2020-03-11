Related: Philly Survival 101: Coronavirus

The CoronaVirus has canceled much of the culture in 2020. More than 20,000 music events between January and March have been canceled since the outbreak of the coronavirus. Such cancelations have cost event organizers in China and Hong Kong over $286 million in lost ticket sales. Since the end of 2019 over 80,000 people have been reported to have the disease, resulting in more than 2,700 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

The United States is currently working with health officials to get a handle on the problem by jumping onto the cancel-culture bandwagon when it comes to monitoring large gatherings. Since the beginning of the outbreak, over 7 schools in the Philadelphia area have closed due to fear of the virus spreading. Here are 4 major music festivals that have been postponed due to the virus.