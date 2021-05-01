Rap duo City Girls are twerking all the way to the beach! They recently teamed up with Icon Swim for a steamy capsule collection that includes an array of seductive high-cut bikinis, one-pieces, coverups, and even a jumpsuit. The collection dropped on April 30th and has already garnered a slew of positive reviews.
This swimwear capsule collection undoubtedly matches the City Girls vibe. From animal prints to vibrant patterns and colors, this collection screams summer fun! It represents the woman who is totally in love with her being and is heavy on self-care and moisturizer. So, if you’rethinking about purchasing a piece from this collection, make sure you prepare yourself for all the attention you will get while sporting these eye-catching, sexy pieces. The pieces in this collection range from $26-$40.
Because summer is lurking around the corner it’s time to begin shopping for that ideal bathing suit. Icon Swim is one of the top swimsuit brands that always comes to our minds when beach season rolls around. However, there are five more swimsuit brands you should know about as well. Get into them below.
The City Girls Debut Sexy Capsule Collection With Icon Swimwear To Kick Off Hot Girl Summer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Mint Swim
Mint Swim is owned by model, entrepreneur, actress, and former reality television personality Draya Michele. This modest, yet risqué swimsuit line is produced in the USA. If you’re looking for the swimsuits that cause onlookers’ mouths to hang open, then this is your store. The brand features high-cut one-piece swimsuits, colorful bikinis, and outfits that you can sport on vacation. All swimsuits are under $100.
2. Andrea Iyamah
Every swimsuit this brand has is fire! The colors are popping, and the designs are on point! What I love most about this brand is that it caters to women who have larger busts. Some swimsuit tops barely cover the boobs, but this brand makes sure to include tops that will give an adequate amount of coverage. The prices for these swimsuits are kind of on the pricey side ranging from $140-$180 off sale. But if you’re looking for quality bathing suits, the price is well worth it.
3. Avid Swim
Avid Swim is tackling style and reducing their carbon footprint at the same time. This sustainable swimsuit line works with factories that only use eco-friendly fabrics and dyes to make their products. The brand offers uniquely patterned swimwear for both men and women. They also offer crop jackets to go with bikini bottoms, accessories, and cover ups.
4. Fe Noel
It would be disrespectful to mention swimsuit brands without mentioning Fe Noel. This brand should win some type of award for being so fly! The colors, the patterns, the designs, and the meaning behind the brand gets a chef’s kiss. Fe Noel was crafted with the woman who loves the arts and adventure. Their swimwear is inspired by Caribbean heritage and foreign and colorful places. It features one-piece looks, bikinis, and caftans. Their collections are a little on the pricey side but owning a piece from this brand is owning luxury.
5. Nakimuli
If you aren’t afraid of bold patterns and aren’t afraid of individuality, then this brand is for you. I have yet to see one swimwear piece from this store that I didn’t like. Each swimsuit features a unique design and an eye-catching pattern. From black and white bold bikinis to African print one-pieces, this brand does not disappoint. Swimsuits range from $90-$120.