XXL Magazine has unveiled its 2024 Freshman Class, including the MCs that got next in Hip-Hop. And in our opinion, this could very well be the most solid lineup that we’ve seen in a while!

This year’s freshman class include Lay Bankz, BigXThaPlug, Hunxho, Maiya The Don, ScarLip, BossMan Dlow, Rich Amiri, That Mexican OT, Cash Cobain, 4Batz, and Skilla Baby. In addition, producer Southside will be providing the beats for the highly-anticipated Freshman Cipher, which is dropping any day now.

These rap rookies have some big shoes to fill, as past Freshman Classes included the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, J. Cole, Anderson.Paak, Nipsey Hussle, Latto and many more.

Needless to say, the newest freshmen on the block will have no problems making a name for themselves…but don’t take our word for it!

Check Out The Best Tracks From XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class Below!

(Determined by number of views on YouTube)

1. BigXThaPlug – “Texas”

2. That Mexican OT – “Johnny Dang”

3. Lay Bankz – “Tell Ur Girlfriend”

4. BossMan Dlow – “Get In With Me”

5. Rich Amiri – “One Call”

6. ScarLip – “No Statements”

7. Hunxho – “Your Friends”

8. 4Batz – “act ii: date @ 8”

9. Maiya The Don – “Telfy”

10. Cash Cobain – “Dunk Contest”

11. *Skilla Baby – “Icky Vicky Vibes”

*  Winner of the “10th Spot” fan vote

