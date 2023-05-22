WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Zeus Networks’ Baddies West reunion came to a wild end Sunday night when part two of the series aired and sent #BlackTwitter into a frenzy. Fan favorites like Rollie, Tommie, Stunna Girl and Natalie Nunn united to discuss the turbulent season and subsequent internet drama that stemmed from shady confessionals, sneak attacks and one ubiquitous phrase, “get active.” Active is an understatement.

Chrisean Rock delivered a sweet pre-recorded message that played as background music to the chaos at one point. While some Baddies came prepared for battle in sweatsuits and sneakers, their castmates were sittin’ pretty in fabulous looks. And some did both, beginning the reunion in heels before changing into “active” wear. See what I did there?!

If you haven’t been keeping up with the popular show, and all it’s ratchetry, Natalie did her big one (Baddies terminology) casting this season of fiesty personalities. Despite clashing along the way, on private jets, on the Baddies bus and every space they occupied, these baddies managed to tolerate one another long enough to get to the bag.

This season also propelled breakout star Rollie into the social media stratosphere and we literally watched her undergo a BBL and chin lipo. Stunna Girl’s lingo has corrupted our vernacular and Tommie sh*t is a lifestyle. These Baddies know how to turn up but in style.

Check out the best looks from the Baddies West reunion:

The Best Looks From The ‘Baddies West’ Reunion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com