The Best Lewks To Hit The Red Carpet At Rihanna’s Diamond Ball

Rihanna is literally the busiest celebrity on earth. Not only is she managing her Fenty empire which includes a few clothing lines and a top selling makeup brand, she is working on an album that should be released this year. Earlier this week she held her second Savage x Fenty runway show for NYFW and today she is giving back with her annual Diamond Ball.
Rihanna created the gala in support of the Clara Lionel Foundation, an organization she founded in honor of her grandparents. The organization supports and funds global education, health and emergency response programs. There is also a huge emphasis on advocacy that will improve the quality of life for children around the world.
Now in its 5th year, the Diamond Ball is taking on a life of its own. This time around, Seth Meyers will host the fundraiser and special guests DJ Khaled and Pharrell will bless the stage with a performance. Last year our favorite awkward black girl Issa Rae served as a host while Childish Gambino gave the performance of a lifetime.
While the object of the gala is to raise funds, attendees make it a point to look their best in the process. The who’s who of Hollywood pull out their couture gowns and hit the red carpet in the name of charity. If your invitation got lost in the mail, don’t worry because mine did too. In any case, we’ve got you covered with the best dressed celebrities to attend this year’s Diamond Ball.
Rihanna
No one can outshine Rihanna, especially at her own event. The Bad Gal showed up to her Diamond Ball in this Givenchy gown and complimented it with a sexy red lipstick. She is the epitome of style and grace.
Cardi B
We can always count on Cardi B for an epic red carpet moment and she didn’t disappoint at Ri Ri’s Diamond Ball.
Paula Patton
Paula Patton rarely steps out but when she does, its to shut it down! Here she is in a black and gold embroidered Valentino frock.
Normani
Normani has been killing it lately! This multi-structured white gown is perfection.
Naturi Naughton
Naturi Naughton dazzled in a black and pink stripped gown.
Kehlani
Kehlani showed off those new mommy curves in an embellished, off-white sheer gown.
June Ambrose
Of course June Ambrose would come to serve lewks. The stylist extraordinaire wore a black, low-cut Bibhu Mohapatra dress.
Cindy Bruna
Model Cindy Bruna turns heads in a green Rami Kadi gown.
Megan Thee Stallion
Did you ever think you’d see Megan Thee Stallion without her chaps? She is giving full on Jessica Rabbit vibes in a black sparkly gown with an extra high split and a sweetheart neckline.
Cardi B
Cardi B hasn’t disappointed us when it comes to fashion and I don’t think she plans on stopping. The chart-topping rapper looked ravishing in a pink Georges Hobeika gown.
DJ Khaled
And another one! DJ Khaled and his pregnant wife Nicole Tuck looked happier than ever on the Red Capet of the Diamond Ball.
Yasmin Wijnaldum
Yasmin Wijnaldum glittered like a literal diamond in a sparkly, sheer gown.
Fabulous
Fabulous and his lady Emily clean up nice! We’re not used to seeing them stunt on red carpets together.