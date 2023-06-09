WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The biggest names were in the building for Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas’ third annual Birthday Ball, Thursday night. The invite-only event has become a highly anticipated illustrious bash for the who’s who of Atlanta and the fashion didn’t disappoint. The all-Black affair is trending as photos from the event hit social media. From Teyana Taylor to Ashanti and Nelly on date night, the drinks were flowing and the fits were giving.

Teyana Taylor is always the center of attention wherever she goes and for good reason. The singer-turned-creative director served up a head-turning look at the ball wearing a sparkling crotchet maxi dress by Coperni and tribal-inspired makeup.

Ashanti and Nelly showed off their rekindled romance wearing coordinating black looks. Yung Miami and JT gave us a double dose of Act Bad before arriving to the festivities and kept the energy flowing with fellow rapper Gloss Up when they got arrived. Miguel and Ashanti both hit the stage to perform.

Keep scrolling for the best looks from the night.

The Best Dressed At Quality Control CEO Pierre ‘P’ Thomas’ Birthday Ball was originally published on hellobeautiful.com