The 9 Most Anticipated Hip-Hop and R&B Albums for 2021

With the end of 2020 approaching, you know its time for all the recap lists to begin to rollout. 2020 was far beyond our wildest imaginations prior to stepping into the new decade, but despite everything going on around us, we we’re still able to get plenty of amazing music in hip-hop & R&B.

From up-and-coming stars like Playboi Carti & Megan Thee Stallion to the veterans like Eminem & Nas, 2020 brought a wide range of music, except these nine particular artist, though rumored during or before the year, never ended up actually dropping a full studio album this year.

1. NICKI MINAJ Source:Getty It’s been since 2018 since Nicki Minaj released her last studio album, Queen. Though there is no word about a release date as of yet, Nicki fans are anticipating her first album after becoming a wife and mother.

2. DRAKE Source:(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) Drake is the one artist on this list where we have a some what idea of when to expect is next album, Certified Lover Boy. Drake once again dominated the charts & airwaves, but hasn’t released an official studio album since Scorpion, though we did get the Dark Lane Demo Tapes back in May. Drizzy has dominated the music scene for 10 years straight, and people want to know if he’s still the top dog as we enter 2021.

3. RIHANNA Source:WENN Rihanna had a HUGE 2020 with the success of her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, but we still never got the highly anticipated album R8. Fans clamored on social and in her comments all year about the project, but still, we have no official release date. We are now going almost 4 years since her last official release, Anti.

4. BEYONCÉ Source:Getty We all know when Beyoncé drops, the world stops. We’ve been surprised in the past with the release of a few of her albums, and we’re guessing her next release will be even bigger. Lemonade was released on April 23, 2016, but we have had her collab album with Jay-Z and her soundtrack album for The Lion King, so the timing seems perfect for a new 2021 album from the queen!

5. J. COLE Source:Getty One album the hip-hop world was sure we we’re getting was The Fall Off from J. Cole. Plenty of speculation surfaced in the start of the year, and then rumors swirled in December with fans thinking we were getting the album, but it never dropped. Though we got two singles from Cole that seemed like they we’re apart of the project, it looks like fans are back in the waiting game for 2021 for a new Cole world album.

6. CARDI B Source:Getty We’ve only had one official studio album from Cardi B, but still she dominated the charts in 2020 with the massive release of “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Her debut Invasion of Privacy set all sorts of records, and Cardi has mentioned plenty of times that she’s been working on the follow up project.

7. KENDRICK LAMAR Source:@PhotosByBeanz Kendrick Lamar released his Pulitzer Prize winning album Damn, in 2017, and has been relatively quiet ever since. In the top of 2020, it was speculated that Kendrick will be dropping his follow up album, but it never happened, but K-Dot fans got some good news towards the end of this year. Top Dawg Ent. President recently hinted that the album will be coming “real soon”. Does that mean January, or does that mean the end of 2021, fans will just have to wait and find out, but hip-hop heads know it will be worth the wait.

8. SZA Source:Getty SZA burst onto the scene in 2017 with her platinum project CTRL, on June 9, 2017. She also had a huge record with Kendrick Lamar in 2018 from the featured film Black Panther. But besides a hand full of features and songs, the songstress still has fans waiting for her follow up project. Her and Kendrick both dropped their last projects in 2017, so could the TDE camp do another big roll out for the two of them?!