That Hilarious Mashup Video Of Steve Harvey & Megan Thee Stallion Rapping Is Everything!

It was the viral video that no one knew they needed (or wanted), but here’s what all know: we can never unsee it.
Yesterday, when we were all minding our business, Myster Giraffe, a group of anonymous brilliant folks who “are a combination of creative thinkers, VFX gurus, and compelling storytellers,” whose mantra is “where the odd is ordinary.” Baby, let me tell you, the odd story they told on Thursday had us completely shook.
Known for editing celebrity faces onto other celebrities bodies in numerous past viral videos, this super-talented and demented team put together a video of Megan Thee Stallion rapping during a past NPR Tiny Desk series, but with Steve Harvey’s face superimposed on hers.
Yes. You read that correctly. Steve Harvey’s face on the Hot Girl’s thick ole body, rapping to “Big Ole Freak,’ talking about “sucking it,” and all kinds of things I can’t write on here.
Take a look at this beautiful mess:
The video became so popular, it had Steve Harvey trending on Twitter and folks losing their collective minds. So instantly, I reached out Myster Giraffe to get the tea on how they even came up with this concept.
Take a look at some of their past work:
Here’s the mashup of Will Smith and Cardi B that put their name on the map:
Here’s what Black Twitter had to say about Steve Harvey as Megan The Stallion being a big ole freak:
1.
I slept like shit last night and it is absolutely because y’all put Steve Harvey’s face on Queen Meg— Robin Thede (@robinthede) May 8, 2020
2.
Steve Harvey when he logs on and sees why he’s trending today pic.twitter.com/bfmmZrgtV0— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 8, 2020
3.
Someone actually morphed Steve Harvey's face over Megan thee Stallion's face. PLEASE let us back outside.— BRIA (@BRlANNARANEE) May 7, 2020
4.
Me after checking Twitter and finding out why Steve Harvey is Trending.— 😤👉🏿#BoycottPublix (@marvinpcummings) May 8, 2020
Twitter is undefeated
😂😂😂
👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/qoWgbv5wQK
5.
Steve Harvey right now looking at these “Steve Thee Stallion” videos pic.twitter.com/wAznRre8p0— Maize (@Maizerati) May 8, 2020
6.
that cursed megan the stallion x steve harvey video is just what elgin charles actually looks like? pic.twitter.com/BAmEqeUSB6— chung, allyson (@chungover) May 8, 2020
7.
Between seeing "Martin Luther Kim" trending and that Steve Harvey/Meg the Stallion mashup, I don't think we can stay inside for too much longer— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 8, 2020
8.
Whoever put Steve Harvey’s face on Meg’s...jail.— Bre ♡ (@TheBeezeKnees) May 8, 2020
9.
10.
What was the point of y’all photoshopping Steve Harvey’s face onto meg the stallion like that? What is wrong with y’all? 😂😂😂— Big Al 👑 (@a_bammm) May 8, 2020
11.
12.
me after i saw why Steve Harvey was trending. y'all really need to go outside and get some air. 😂 pic.twitter.com/vtZk4eBRZw— Johnny (@ItsJohnny05) May 8, 2020
13.
I keep sending this Meghan thee Stallion/Steve Harvey video to people & they keep saying it’s disgusting but I think it’s the funniest thing ever 💀— Lauren (@xThatGirlLauren) May 8, 2020
14.
Whoever put Steve Harvey’s face on Meg the Stallion’s body pic.twitter.com/Bfhb4NbWlK— Boo boo The Fool (@E_Wash80) May 8, 2020
15.
I hate y’all so much. pic.twitter.com/kgvWGQNcBB— ArrestElizabethFromKnoxville (@KirkWrites79) May 7, 2020