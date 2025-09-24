Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Teyanna Taylor Dominates The ‘One Battle After Another’ Press Run With Bold Fashion

Published on September 24, 2025

Teyana Taylor One Battle After Another press tour

Source: Teyana Taylor One Battle After Another press tour

At the New York premiere of One Battle After Another, Teyana Taylor reminded the world why she reigns as a style icon. Dressed in a head-turning Helen Anthony Spring/Summer 2025 fabulous suit, Taylor embraced oversized tailoring with a modern twist. The plaid ensemble featured a dramatically structured trench coat draped over matching wide-leg trousers, paired with a sharply tailored vest and necktie. The plunging neckline and strong silhouette struck a perfect balance between masculine power dressing and feminine allure, an aesthetic that has long defined her fearless approach to fashion.

This look was more than just red-carpet glamour; it was a statement. Taylor has consistently used her press run for One Battle After Another to showcase daring, innovative style. Whether she’s in streetwear-inspired luxury or couture tailoring, her choices highlight her versatility and cement her reputation as one of the industry’s most influential dressers.

Teyana Taylor Slays ‘One Battle After Another’ Press Run

Taylor’s ability to transcend trends sets her apart in the fashion industry. Rather than chasing what’s current, she redefines what’s next, blurring the lines between genres and aesthetics to create looks that feel both authentic and aspirational. The Helen Anthony suit, with its bold proportions and commanding energy, reflects her artistry not just as an actress and performer but also as a cultural force.

From music videos to fashion campaigns and film premieres, Taylor’s style has always been about more than clothes; it’s about confidence, storytelling, and vision. With every press appearance, she’s proving that her influence in fashion runs just as deep as her impact on entertainment.

Jump in below to see how Teyana Taylor is making the One Battle After Another press tour her runway.

Teyanna Taylor Dominates The ‘One Battle After Another’ Press Run With Bold Fashion  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Marc Jacobs

Teyana Taylor made a moment in this Marc Jacobs off-the-shoulder, textured leather dress, which she paired with exaggerated platform boots. 

2. Off-White

Taylor did not play with her press runs on this day, opting for a structured black and white Off-White look that included slim-fitting silk pants, boots, and a casual top.

 

3. Oude Waag

Teyana Taylor gave off Grace Jones vibes in this timeless ensemble, which consisted of an oversized trench coat, a long skirt, and a headwrap. She topped the regalia off with a bra top and a beat face. 

4. Junya Watanabe

Teyana Taylor showcased her dance moves in this Junya Watanabe utility skirt set, featuring a geometrically shaped jacket adorned with zippers and swag. She completed the set with a mermaid-style skirt and platform boots. 

