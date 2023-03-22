Tekashi 6ix9ine Catches The Fade In Florida LA Fitness, Twitter Has No Sympathy

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Notoriously unliked rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was hospitalized after catching a brutal fade. Reportedly, the infamous snitch got jumped while he was in a gym in Florida.

The “Gummo” rapper’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, confirmed that his client caught the hands and feet in and outside the sauna of an LA Fitness gym.

Reports Variety:

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, sustained injuries to his face and bruises, according to his attorney, Lance Lazzaro.

Lazzaro said the rapper was attacked in and outside the LA Fitness gym sauna by three or four men who beat him up, though he tried fighting back. “He had cuts to his face and bruises,” Lazzaro said. The attorney said that the perpetrators fled after employees heard the disturbance.

Of course footage of part of the beatdown made it onto the Internets. Tekashi can be seen in almost a fetal position as he’s getting kicked in the stomach. Be warned, the clip below is violent.

The police were called but the assailants left before their arrival. Tekashi was then transported to a local hospital. His attorney tells TMZ he plans to call the Feds to get his client protection.

Don’t expect much sympathy for Tekashi’s struggle. The Brooklyn native infamously dropped dime on his team (tagged as members of the Nine Trey Bloods), including his manager, and was thus able to skate free while his crew is doing time for felonies including drug trafficking. In fact, Twitter is getting jokes off, which you can see for yourself in the gallery.

There are those who think this is all an elaborate stunt for clout, though.

But, considering Tekashi’s behavior since getting out of prison, no one should be surprised this incident happened.

