Celebrating Sisterhood ’22: Tamar Braxton Does Q&A + Performs Impromptu

Tamar Braxton did a Q&A with MiaBelle at Celebration of Sisterhood and she looked phenenomal in her dripped down Prada outfit.

As Tamar walked on the stage, she did a small impromtu performance singing her songs!

Tamar really did a deep dive on her private life, why she has been keeeping to herself and the greatest lesson she learned which was to not care what others thouht and that she did not have to share every bit of her life with the public.

Some things got really heated with the crowd and Tamar checked them every time. Many people in the crowd were so gun hoe in asking her questions that pertained to her family’s TV series, and she had to make it known that eveything they see on TV is edited and not the entire picutre of her family.

Tamar got very frank with a listener when the woman asked always protect your mom, and Tamar’s reaction was what makes you think Im not. Tamar said she and her mom werre very close and not to let TV fool them.

Tamar also got into that she becuase she is a Christian, it doesn’t mean that she won’t use cuss words and drink. She said she had to find who she was and sometimes her way of worship differed from what her mother and family does.

Tamar mentioned the she lights candles with her prayer and some fans went off about that. Click here to see more about that debate.

Check out clips of her interview below