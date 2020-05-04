This woman must’ve mistaken DJ Khaled’s Instagram Live with Tory Lanez Quarantine Radio. DJ Khaled chose to go on Instagram live and was showing some #fanluv where he went live with one of his fans and it got real very quick.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

The young lady proceeded to start twerking and DJ Khaled tried his hardest to talk her out of the behavior but hot girl summer is NOT canceled! The memes for this Instagram live are spreading fast and are hilarious. Salute to Khaled for being a great husband and not folding under pressure!!

Related: Last Glance: Meet Michael Jordan’s Daughter, Jasmine Jordan [Photos]

Related: Scottie Pippen’s Baby Mama Larsa Is Livin’ Her Best Life [Photos]

Talk To Me Normal: Here Goes The DJ Khaled Memes was originally published on 1039hiphop.com