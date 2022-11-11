WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The funeral of Migos rapper Takeoff, who was shot and killed last week outside a Houston bowling alley during a dice game, was held Friday (November 11th) at the State Farm Arena

The service for the Atlanta rapper, whose real name was Kirsnick Ball, happened in downtown Atlanta, with the eulogy given by Pastor Jesse Curney III of New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn.

Friends, family, and fans filled the home of the Atlanta Hawks to pay their respects.

In the aftermath of Takeoff’s fatal shooting, Houston police are still trying to piece together the heated argument, as previously reported.

According to TMZ, law enforcement claims Quavo and others exchanged “angry words after he lost a dice game at the bowling alley,” and once outside “they started going back and forth over who would beat who in a basketball game.”

Takeoff was shot in the head and torso before he died outside the business, the Houston County Coroner’s office reported. Law enforcement does have a person of interest, but no arrests have yet been made.

Officials believe the suspects responsible for Takeoff’s murder were possibly in their 20s. Houston Police Chief said at least two guns were discharged during the tragic incident.

“Mark my words. This great city, with our great citizens, with our police department – we will find who’s responsible for it. … We’re going to get them in custody,” he said during a press conference.

Throughout the week, several fellow artists, entertainers, and athletes paid homage, including NBA legend LeBron James & Beyoncé.

Last week, Migos’ record label issued a statement: “It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother [Kirshnik] Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” the statement read. “Senseless violence and a stray bullet have taken another life from this world and we are devastated.” Rest in power.

Takeoff’s Funeral Hosted at State Farm Arena in Atlanta [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com