SZA Reportedly Hits Unfollow After Drake Confirms They Dated, Twitter Suspicous of Age Gap

Drake’s penchant for kiss and tell in his lyrics might have ruined his friendship with TDE songstress SZA…forever.
While fans thoroughly listened to 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode 2, one song, in particular, is garnering a lot of attention. On the track, Mr. Right Now, Drake used his guest appearance on the song to reveal that he dated SZA a decade ago. On the new 21 Savage record, he rapped:
“Yeah, said she wanna fuck to some SZA, wait/’Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”
It would seem Drake revisiting the past rubbed SZA the wrong way, and she has reportedly unfollowed Champagne Papi on Instagram.
Also, fans immediately began to put two and two together, focusing on the age gap between the two artists concluding that Drizzy was about 22-years-old and SZA was either 17 or 18. Some fans we’re not feeling that at all because that could mean that Drake was dating the “Weekend” crafter when she was underage.
Keep in mind, Twitter was on Drake’s ass when Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobbi Brown revealed that she has a “lovely friendship” with the Toronto native and that he gave her advice on boys and sending her “I miss you text messages.” Brown would go on to downplay the concerns.
Looks like Drake might have lost a really good friend in SZA. We’re sure if he says sorry, he could patch things up with her. You can peep more reactions to Drake being a chatty patty in the gallery below.
Drake said he dated SZA in 2008. she was 18 for like 2 months that year.— scrit (not an advisor) (@scritmusic_) October 2, 2020
I love Drake but why did he mention Sza on that song? You were 21. She was 18 — boy stfu— CEO of Moody Gworlz🥲 (@BrianniT) October 2, 2020
drake was 21....sza was 17 turning 18.... why did he just openly admit to being a pedophile ?? pic.twitter.com/fHmKw1mKHa https://t.co/o0q5NKX2E0— cloo is in mourning (@lesbenoist) October 2, 2020
SZA just unfollowed Drake on IG 😭https://t.co/RMTXFFDp4w— 𝕵𝖊𝖜𝖑𝖘 👾 (@JewlsTheIcon) October 2, 2020
now why’d drake have to bring sza’s good name out like that 😭😭— sarah lugor!! (@sarahlugor) October 2, 2020
drake pretending to be sza broken clock pic.twitter.com/Ye2uK5XQH7— stan. (@BacockObama) October 2, 2020
Drake: i use to date SZA back in ‘08— Tantine Jayda🇨🇩 (@JAYDANOTPINKETT) October 2, 2020
Me: WAIT A DAMN MIN pic.twitter.com/syO5fd8uHP
Drake used to date SZA back in 08? Drake’s hitlist got more 10’s than his own discography FFS pic.twitter.com/jp43Iajvuu— King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) October 2, 2020
Drake really lied on that bar just for twitter to call him a pedophike because SZA was 17 in 2008— ☾ (@hieirebirth) October 2, 2020
you tellin me sza was dating drake? when he looked like this??? pic.twitter.com/2TEIRRDIMh— brandon (@brvndonx) October 2, 2020
Drake and Sza were making songs about each other the whole time and we never knew— LXSTSXUL (@lxstsxul128) October 2, 2020
Drake fumbled Serena Williams, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Sza?!?!? This man cant keep a bad bitch to save his life my god.— Reginald. (@Sheer__Opulence) October 2, 2020