Supa Dupa Fly: Missy Elliott’s Trendsetting Fashion Through The Years

From the moment Missy Elliott debuted on the scene with finger waves and the iconic inflatable suit, she’s been a trendsetter and pioneer for creativity. Her looks and vision changed the way music videos were created and she infused a new flavor into the music industry.

Missy continues to challenge creative norms with her unparalleled style. Whether she’s rocking the spray painted face of the late Aaliyah or a custom Adidas track suit, Missy always puts her best fashion foot forward.

Keep scrolling for her fashion through the years.

