Spin The Block Season: 7 Celeb Couples Who Rekindled Their Romance

Nelly and Ashanti have everyone smiling. Their rekindled romance is a love story we all want to hear (and cheer on). Their affection toward each other makes us gush. And their friendship is infectious.

But does their love say something about spinning the block in relationships that we should take to the group chat?

Since the two officially announced they were an item again, they’ve shared intimate moments and brought us along for some. We’ve watched them celebrate birthdays: Ashanti on October 13 and Nelly, more recently, on November 2. We’ve seen them in tour buses, in their friends’ social media stories, and kicking it in the club. And we’ve read all the comments and quotes the Black couple has said about each other.

Like this one, Nelly said to Rasheeda and Kirk Frost on Boss Moves With Rasheeda when confirming his relationship with the sexy songstress. “We cool again. I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that was, like, I don’t think planned. I think we both was pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes, being separate, you understand one another more.”

It’s a well-known fact that the culture is invested. And social media is abuzz with support for the two and well wishes for the future of their relationship.

Do some Black couples need to break and “spin the block” to get it right?

Also amid support for the music duo are discussions on whether time apart – like in the case of Ashanti and Nelly – is needed to make a relationship work. Like most pop culture topics, everyone has an opinion. There are thought pieces and podcast debates galore.

But with many Black people still wanting to be married, while being the “most unmarried racial/ethnic group in the United States,” the dialogue has validity. Is there something to taking a break and then “spinning the block” that can make a relationship succeed? Is this the love panacea?

Nelly and Ashanti are the “it couple” of the moment, but there are others who have taken a similar path. We are rooting for them all.

From Summer Walker and Lil Meech to Toni Braxton and Birdman to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, here are celebrities who’ve spun the block for love.

