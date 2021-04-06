Songs Sampled From The Earth Wind and Fire/Isley Brothers Verzuz Battle

, their music has influenced a generation. So much so, that all genres of music have either covered or sampled their music for their own works. From one of the most famous sampled works,
” both groups will continue to remind in our hearts as other producers dab in their work.
What we have done here at Some Dude Pod, we have grabbed just some of the tracks sampled from the songs played in the Verzuz battle between the Isley’s and EWF. Some tracks or artists that you might have never heard from to some of your favorites.
1. Isley Brothers – Love the One You’re With
2. 2 Too Many – Where’s The Party?
3. Earth, Wind & Fire – That’s the Way of the World
4. Cam´ron – Do Ya Thing (Remix)
5. Three Six Mafia – Ridin In Tha Chevy
6. Isley Brothers – This Old Heart Of Mine (Is Weak For You)
7. Shalamar – Uptown Festival (Medley)
8. Earth, Wind & Fire – Let’s Groove
9. Kent Jones – Alright
10. Isley Brothers – Hello Its Me
11. Erykah Badu & Andre 300 – Hello
12. T.I. Featuring Governor – Hello
13. Earth, Wind & Fire – Keep Your Head to the Sky
14. Jay-Z – Reach To The Top
15. DMX – Head Up
16. The Isley Brothers – (At Your Best) You Are Love
17. Sevyn Streeter – Before I Do
18. Aaliyah – At Your Best (You Are Love)
19. Earth, Wind & Fire – Reasons
20. Bone Thugs N Harmony – Budsmokers Only
21. Cam’ron – More Reasons
22. The Isley Brothers – Harvest for the World
23. DJ Marky – Going Deaf
24. Earth, Wind & Fire – Got to Get You Into My Life
25. JV – Clown With My Crew
26. The Isley Brothers – Groove with You, Pts. 1 & 2
27. Sista – I Wanna Be Wit U
28. Jaheim – Age Ain’t A Factor
29. Earth, Wind & Fire – Love’s Holiday
30. Karen Clark-Sheard – Balm In Gilead
31. Isley Brothers – Summer Breeze, Pts. 1 & 2
32. Mase Featuring Monifah – I Need To Be
33. Alicia Keys – Slow Down
34. Earth, Wind and Fire – Be Ever Wonderful
35. Angie Stone – Be Ever Wonderful
36. Isley Brothers – It’s Your Thing
37. Salt-N-Pepa feat. E.U. – Shake Your Thang
38. Earth, Wind & Fire – Devotion
39. Yo-Yo – You Can’t Play With My Yo Yo
40. The Isley Brothers – Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2
41. Bone Thugs N Harmony – Crossroads
42. Naughty by Nature – Hip Hop Hooray
43. Earth, Wind & Fire – After The Love Has Gone
44. Master P feat. Sons Of Funk – I Got The Hook Up
45. Isley Brothers – Footsteps in the Dark, Pts. 1 & 2
46. Ice Cube – It Was A Good Day
47. J. Dilla – Won’t Do
48. Earth, Wind & Fire – Shining Star
49. MC Lyte – Paper Thin
50. The Isley Brothers – Twist and Shout
51. Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick and The Get Fresh Crew
52. Earth, Wind & Fire – Boogie Wonderland
53. The Isley Brothers – Choosey Lover
54. Bone Thugs N Harmony – Buddah Lovaz
55. Nas ft. R. Kelly – Street Dreams
56. Earth, Wind & Fire – On Your Face
57. Queen Pen – Party Ain’t A Party
58. The Isley Brothers – Voyage to Atlantis
59. Ja Rule – Daddy’s Little Baby ft. Ronald Isley
60. Earth, Wind & Fire – Beijo aka Brazilian Rhyme
61. MF DOOM – ABSOLUTELY
62. Isley Brothers – Here We Go Again (Pt. 1 & Pt. 2)
63. Will Smith – Yes Yes Y’All
64. Earth, Wind and Fire – Sun Goddess
65. MAN BEHIND THE GROOVE-LORD SUPREME & DJ GROOVE
66. The Isley Brothers – Work to Do
67. Rick Ross – Gotti Family (feat. Yo Gotti)
68. Earth, Wind & Fire – I’ll Write a Song for You
69. 2Pac – Hold on Be Strong
70. The Isley Brothers – Between the Sheets
71. The Notorious B.I.G. – Big Poppa
72. Jay-Z feat. Beanie Sigel – Ignorant Shit
73. Da Brat – Funkdafied
74. Jim Jones Feat. Trey Songs – Summer Wit Miami
75. Earth, Wind & Fire – Serpentine Fire
76. The Isley Brothers – For the Love of You, Pts. 1 & 2
77. Thug Life/2Pac – Bury Me A G
78. Deniece Williams – Free
79. Rapsody – Afeni ft. PJ Morton
80. The Isley Brothers – Don’t Say Goodnight (It’s Time for Love)
81. The Isley Brothers – Don’t Say Goodnight (It’s Time for Love), Pts. 1 & 2
82. Earth, Wind & Fire – Can’t Hide Love
83. Raheem DeVaughn – Guess Who Loves You More
84. The Isley Brothers – Smooth Sailin’ Tonight
85. The Notorious B.I.G – What’s Beef
86. Earth, Wind & Fire – Can’t Hide Love
87. Plies Featuring T-Pain – Shawty
88. Jay-Z, Omillio Sparks, Rell and Peedi Crakk feat. Young Gunz, Memphis Bleek and Freeway – As One
89. The Isley Brothers – Sensuality, Pts. 1 & 2
90. Curren$y “Life Under The Scope”
91. Earth, Wind & Fire – Getaway
92. Drew Sidora – Til The Dawn
93. The Isley Brothers – Fight the Power, Pts. 1 & 2
94. Public Enemy – Fight The Power
95. Philip Bailey feat. Phil CollinsEasy Lover
96. Wale – The Artistic Integrity
97. Jim Jones feat. Max B – Intro Hustler’s P.O.M.E (Product of My Enviroment)
